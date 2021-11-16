Collision in Lethbridge mall parking lot leads to seizure of drugs, weapons

CALGARY -

A Monday afternoon traffic collision in a mall parking lot led to Lethbridge police seizing drugs and weapons.

Around 12:50 p.m. police received multiple calls about a vehicle colliding with an empty vehicle in the Central Village Mall parking lot in the 1200 block of 2A St. N.

The first vehicle was reported to contain two people sleeping.

Police responded, and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, which was still running.

That led to the seizure of fentanyl, cocaine, more than a dozen unidentified prescription pills, three knives, pepper spray and a collapsible baton.

Robert McPherson, 44, of Lethbridge was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance; carrying a concealed weapon; six counts of failure to comply with undertaking conditions; and failure to comply with a release order.

He also received tickets for a number of traffic violations, and was released with a court appearance scheduled for Dec.9.

Taren Dalrymple, 39, of Coaldale was charged with three counts of failure to comply with undertaking conditions. Dalrymple was released and is scheduled to appear in court Dec.2.

No one was injured.