Calgary police say charges have been laid against a commissionaire in connection with an incident that took place earlier this week.

Officials say on January 15 at about 1:30 p.m., an arrestee was being released at the Arrest Processing Section when an argument broke out between them and a commissionaire, a non-core police service member.

The argument escalated and it’s believed that a physical assault took place.

Though neither person was injured in the incident, the commissionaire was charged after investigators looked through security footage taken from inside the office.

Frank Cullen is charged with one count of assault.

He’s been removed from his position as commissionaire pending the outcome of the investigation.

Commissionaires are contracted by the CPS to perform security duties at various CPS buildings, including at the APS, and do not have legal authority to use physical force on anyone in custody.

If physical intervention is required, commissionaires are trained to withdraw from the situation and let CPS members take over.