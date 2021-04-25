CALGARY -- Sunday morning's snow didn't prevent long lineups of vehicles in three southwest neighbourhoods for the first weekend of the city's annual community cleanup program.

Residents of Glendale, Rosscarrock and Southwood capitalized Sunday morning on the initiative that accepts unwanted items too large to fit in waste or recycling carts.

There is no charge for the program that is slated to be held at different locations each weekend through the end of June. The city supplies packer trucks and crews, as well as personal protective equipment for community volunteers.

According to the city, upcoming community cleanup schedule dates include:

Saturday, May 1

Bridgeland Riverside

Millican/Ogden/Riverbend

Skyview Ranch

Sunday, May 2

Fairview

Kincora

Montgomery

Saturday, May 8

Lakeview

North Glenmore Park

Sunday, May 9

Bowness

Mount Pleasant

Panorama Hills

Saturday, May 15

Acadia

Edgemont

Woodcreek

Sunday, May 16

Bonavista Downs

Huntington Hills

Tuscany

Saturday, May 22

Shawnessy

Sherwood

Silverado

Sunday, May 23

Inglewood

Lake Bonavista

Silver Springs

Saturday, May 29

Coach Hill/Patterson Heights

Hawkwood

Wildwood/Spruce Cliff

Sunday, May 30

Cambrian Heights/Rosemount

Hidden Valley

Oakridge

Saturday, June 5

Abbeydale

Bankview

Glenbrook

Sunday, June 6

Shepard/New Brighton

West Springs/Cougar Ridge

Whitehorn

Saturday, June 12

Cranston/Auburn Bay

Renfrew

Rutland Park

Sunday, June 13

Brentwood

Temple

Willow Ridge

Saturday, June 19

Marlborough

Martindale

Thorncliffe Greenview

Sunday, June 20

Crescent Heights

Dalhousie

Marlborough Park

Saturday, June 26

Killarney/Glengarry

Rundle

Scenic Acres

Sunday, June 27

Evergreen

Citadel

Queensland/Diamond Cove

Neighbourhoods were required to apply for the program in advance. The city has closed applications for the 2021 season.

For a complete list, including times and addresses, visit City of Calgary 2021 Community Cleanup.