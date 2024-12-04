CALGARY
    'A Rocky Mountain High Christmas' coming to Calgary's Jack Singer Concert Hall

    Conductor and arranger Lee Holdridge says John Denver's music is just as relevant today as it was when the two worked together recording it in the 1970s.

    "They're just perennial. They're there all the time. New generations discover those songs all over again," Holdridge tells CTV News.

    Holdridge uses his original arrangements in the performance of A Rocky Mountain High Christmas, coming to the Jack Singer Concert Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

    "I told him several times, I said, 'John, some of these songs are going to be part of Americana folk, not just Americana but world folk.' And he would look at me like, 'Really?'" Holdridge says.

    In addition to hits written and performed by Denver, who died in 1997, the concert will feature holiday season classics and songs Denver performed with The Muppets in his 1979 Christmas special.

