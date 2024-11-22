Connor Zary's third-period goal lifts Flames to 3-2 win over Rangers

Connor Zary scored the game-winner in the third period for the Calgary Flames in a 3-2 win over the visiting New York Rangers on Thursday.

Matt Coronato and Yegor Sharangovich each had a goal and an assist and MacKenzie Weegar had three assists for the Flames (11-6-3), who have claimed points in seven of their last eight games and continue to chase the Vegas Golden Knights a point ahead atop the Pacific Division.

Dustin Wolf repelled 27 of 29 shots for his third straight win. He was the first in Calgary's goaltending tandem with Dan Vladar to get a third straight start this season.

Calgary's Jonathan Huberdeau collected his 500th career assist.

Alexis Lafreniere and Will Cuylle replied for the Rangers (12-5-1), who lost just their second road game this season.

Igor Shesterkin was a workhorse, turning away 35 of 37 shots over two periods, and 46 of 49 overall.

Zary fought off Kaapo Kakko, leaning on him to lift the puck over Shesterkin at 10:34 of the third period.

Trailing 2-0, New York's Lafreniere and Cuylle scored in a 16-second span starting at 16:37 of the second period to draw the visitors even.

Sharangovich made it 2-0 in the second period in his 300th career game. His goal survived a coach's challenge as New York's Peter Laviolette argued for a hand pass before the goal.

Coronato scored his sixth this season in the first period.

Takeaways

Flames: Played their best first period of the season. Outshot the visitors 20-5, but led by just one goal heading into the second. What's been an anemic power play in November produced an important goal for a second straight game.

Rangers: Leaned hard on their goalie to keep them in their third road game in as many nights. Four penalties within the first 29 minutes hampered momentum until a two-goal burst late in the second period.

Key moment

A determined Zary, who was around the puck all night, fought off the heavier Kakko, leaning on him to whip the puck over Shesterkin for the game-winner.

Key stat

The Flames recorded 20-plus shots in an opening period for the first time since Oct. 25, 2022, when they registered 20 against Pittsburgh.

Up next

Flames: At home to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday afternoon.

Rangers: Conclude four-game road trip Saturday night against the Edmonton Oilers.

--

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 21, 2024.