CALGARY -- A rescue effort was launched Monday after a construction worker was buried up to his waist in mud at a jobsite in Bridgeland.

Fire crews were called to a site near 10th Street and Centre Avenue N.E. about 11:45 a.m.

Officials say a 27-year-old worker was standing near where some drilling was happening and the ground gave way.

He ended up buried up to about his waist.

Paramedics started an IV to deal with "crush syndrome" and crews are working to dig the man out.