Contractor killed at construction site near Coaldale

A contractor was killed at the McCain Foods expansion site near Coaldale, Alta., on Wednesday.

McCain Foods confirmed the workplace death to CTV News on Thursday.

The company said it was "deeply saddened to learn that a contractor was involved in a fatal incident at the construction site of our facility being built in Coaldale."

"Our sincere condolences go out to their family and loved ones," said Howard Snape, regional president, in a written statement.

"We are providing support to anyone at the site who may need it, including counselling services.

"A safe work environment for everyone at our facilities is paramount (and) we are working closely with the contracting companies and local authorities to investigate this tragic incident."

Coaldale is located about 10 minutes east of Lethbridge along Highway 3.