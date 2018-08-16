A Calgary man who came under fire for some social media posts he engaged in last week has won the UCP nomination he was seeking.

Randy Kerr was running for the UCP nomination for the riding of Calgary-Beddington when critics discovered a number of social media posts connected to him that called into question the validity of the concept of climate change.

In one of the posts, he called the scientific consensus on the topic ‘a hoax’.

Kerr was also linked to a far-right website accused of being sympathetic to white nationalism.

In a statement sent to CTV Calgary, he said that he does believe that climate change is real.

The NDP government called out the candidate on his views about climate change, but the UCP did not comment on the issue at all.

In a news release about Kerr’s nomination, UCP leader Jason Kenney congratulated him and said that his experience in the oil and gas sector will be a ‘huge asset’ to the party.