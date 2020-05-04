CALGARY -- Support is growing for three families who lost their homes to a huge blaze during the pandemic.

Several fundraising campaigns have started to help families in the southeast Calgary community of Copperfield where firefighters responded to a May 3 house fire which gutted two homes, badly burned a third, and damaged a fourth.

“The minute people saw the smoke, people were posting on the page, what can I do to help, what can I do for these families?” said Halie Worsfold, one of the creators of the Copperfield Community Page on Facebook.

The group created “Copperfield Strong” car decals and T-shirts to sell so that the proceeds can be donated to the families. It has also started one of three crowdfunding pages.

The people displaced are the Mathesons; a father, mother, son and daughter; the Lodges; a husband and wife, and a third family with a mother and three children.

“Some came out without even shoes on... so it was hard,” said Rae Rankin, the other creator of the community page which has been helping people in the neighbourhood since 2014.

All family members and pets made it out safely, though firefighters said EMS treated one woman for possible smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Matheson Family

gf.me/v/c//v54s4-matheson-family

The Lodges Copperfield House Fire 2020

gf.me/v/c//the-lodges-copperfield-house-fire-2020

Donations For Families in Copperfield Fire

gf.me/v/c//donations-for-families-in-copperfield-fire