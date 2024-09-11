Cougar stalks acreage southwest of Calgary twice in a day, kills cat

A warning from a concerned parent after multiple frighteningly close encounters with a cougar on an acreage just southwest of the city on Tuesday.

Only a glass door separated Jessica Low and her young daughter from a cougar that had just killed one of their barn cats.

Low says the wildcat, believed to be less than two years old, hissed and seethed, looking directly at the child who only moments before sat down in sight of the door to have her lunch.

"I run over and this cougar is holding our cat ... in its mouth at the window," Low said.

"It dropped the cat and turned back to the window and started baring its teeth and pawing at the window.

"I was trying to block (my daughter) and scare it away. (I was) banging on the window and it just was not leaving, staring us down.

"Eventually, it picked the cat back up, walked a few feet over to our garden and dropped it there and still sat there for a minute or two and then it slowly walked off."

Low says the entire ordeal probably only lasted a few minutes but, "It felt longer."

She contacted her neighbours to warn them and called Fish and Wildlife.

"(Fish and Wildlife) came for a little while. They were unable to find it," Low said.

Low says she was shaken for hours.

"I planned on being outside today, doing a bunch of fall cleanup, and I would have had my little daughter there right beside me," she said.

"And often, I'll let her play right there at that window – that's where I let her go out and play with the kitties while I'm making her lunch or while I'm cleaning the kitchen or whatever because I have a good view of it."

The family's other barn cat is missing.

Later Tuesday night, Low informed CTV News Calgary the cougar had returned to her family’s home, banging its head on the window.

Low again called authorities, who returned to try and locate the wildcat.