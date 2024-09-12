Cougar that killed cat on acreage near Calgary no longer in the area: Fish and Wildlife

Alberta fish and wildlife officers believe a cougar that visited an acreage southwest of Calgary, killing a family cat, is no longer in the area.

Jessica Low and her young daughter had multiple close encounters with a cougar at their acreage, near Spruce Meadows, on Tuesday.

Only a glass door separated them from the cougar that had just killed one of their barn cats.

Low says the wildcat, believed to be less than two years old, hissed and seethed, looking directly at the child who only moments before sat down in sight of the door to have her lunch.

In a statement Tuesday, the province said fish and wildlife officers contracted a cougar houndsman with dogs to search for the cougar on Wednesday, but they were unable to locate it.

“Based on the search results, it is believed that the cougar has moved on from the immediate area where the incident occurred,” the province said.

“However, our officers remain vigilant and are actively monitoring the situation to ensure the continued safety of residents.”

After the initial incident, Low told CTV News that the cougar returned to her family’s home on Tuesday night, banging its head on the window.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife is encouraging members of the community to remain cautious and report any further sightings by calling 1-800-642-3800.

With files from CTV News Calgary’s Tyson Fedor