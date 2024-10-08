Council to decide ultimate fate of Inglewood Aquatic Centre

City council will host a public meeting Tuesday and one topic up for discussion in the fate of the Inglewood Aquatic Centre.

Council will vote Tuesday on whether to officially close the facility Dec. 22.

A city report recommends council close the facility due to it’s aging infrastructure.

The building is more than 50 years old and has lasted much longer than the expected 20-year lifespan.

If the pool remained open, it would cost at least $600,000 in repairs, which would take three months to complete.

On top of that, it would cost $800,000 to operate over two years.

Right now, the pool is only open three days a week and isn’t generating revenue.

However, those who love the facility say it’s a vital community hub and hope council will listen to their pleas to keep it open.

The original decision to close the Inglewood Aquatic Centre was made in 2021, after council approved the $57-million expansion of the MNP Community and Sport Centre.

Construction for MNP is underway and expected to be complete by 2027.