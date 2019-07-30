

CTV News Calgary





City council decided Monday the Green Line LRT project will go ahead, despite calls for a delay on construction.

Councillors voted down a a motion to pause ongoing work and instead approved an 11-point plan to address concerns about the $4.9-billion dollar project.

Coun. Evan Woolley had asked for a pause on the project pending a thorough review on cost and alignment.

The move comes after a group of business people raised concerns about the budget during a council meeting earlier this month.

On Monday, council passed an amended motion directing administration to put together an independent Green Line technical risk committee, made up of industry experts to review the project, including the risks involved with the downtown leg of the line.

The first stage of the Green Line will stretch from 126 Avenue S.E. to 16 Avenue N., and currently includes plan for a tunnel under downtown and the Bow River.

Administrators have previously said completion of the first stage has been pushed back to 2027.