CALGARY -- A Calgary father, charged in a deadly high speed crash that killed his 17-year-old daughter and injured his daughter's best friend, was intoxicated well beyond the legal limit according to the Crown.

Michael Shaun Bomford, 54, who now walks with a cane, pleaded not guilty at the start of his trial. He's charged with impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm in connection with the 2016 crash.

Bomford’s 17-year-old daughter Meghan died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries she suffered in the single-vehicle crash on McKnight Boulevard Northeast, between 52nd Street and 68th Street, on Oct. 18, 2016

Meghan's best friend, Kelsey Nelson, who was 16 at the time, suffered severe injuries including a brain injury. Kelsey was hospitalized for nearly two months.

"She does not remember the collision," said Crown prosecutor Scott Wilson.

In the Crown’s opening address, Wilson said Bomford picked up his daughter from her mother’s home at around 4:25 p.m. then they picked up Nelson.

Wilson said the girls needed to go to a police station to get criminal record checks so they could apply to be ringette coaches and Meghan had sent her mom text messages during the drive.

According to Wilson, eyewitnesses reported seeing the vehicle driving quickly and swerving before it rolled.

"At times it was completely airborne," said Wilson.

All three passengers were ejected.

Wilson said Bomford, the driver, was injured and taken to hospital. Bomford's blood sample was analyzed and Wilson said evidence will be called during the trial to show Bomford was three times the legal alcohol limit at the time of the crash.

The Crown will also call a scene reconstruction expert who is expected to testify the Jeep was travelling a minimum of 112 km/h when it started to lose control in an 80 km/h zone.

"Dangerous driving was also part of his impaired state," said Wilson. The result of the crash had "profound and tragic consequences."

Three eyewitnesses who were driving along McKnight Boulevard around the time of the crash testified Monday.

"I noticed a vehicle was moving somewhat erratically," said Paul Karpinski, the Crown’s first witness.

Adam Bickerstaffe testified seeing the vehicle flip two or three times. He said he went over to one of the injured females and said she was shaking and having trouble breathing.

"We tried to speak with her, just letting her know we were there to help her," Bickerstaffe said.

He said when emergency crews arrived they asked witnesses to return to their vehicles.

Arvin Legaspi told court he went to try and help one of the female victims.

"She wasn’t saying anything, she was gasping for air," he testified.

Legaspi said he went over to the male victim but the man did not respond when asked if he was okay.

The trial, being presided by Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Kristine Eidsvik, is scheduled to last seven days.

A damaged Jeep SUV next to a field of debris on McKnight Blvd. N.E. following a fatal single-vehicle crash on Oct. 18, 2016.