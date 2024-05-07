Calgary police 'Cram-a-Cruiser' for the food bank

Calgary police officers and Calgary Food Bank representatives are teaming up to fill a police cruiser with food, personal hygiene items and cash.

Between Sept. 1, 2022 and Aug. 31, 2023, 380,997 people visited the food bank and 149,909 hampers were distributed.

"The Calgary Food Bank is the first line of emergency food support for families and individuals facing crisis," states the Calgary Food Bank website.

"As the city’s main charitable food hub and the most accessible food bank, we have the capacity to serve families, individuals and organizations to fight hunger."

As they rely on community support, the food bank is hoping everyone will take time to donate during Tuesday’s Cram-a-Cruiser eventbetween 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., at the Real Canadian Superstore at 10505 Southport Rd. S.W.

The organization’s wish list for May includes diapers, cereal, pasta, pasta sauce, canned tomatoes and canned meat.

"Babies will use more than 2,500 diapers during their first year, costing up to $1,200, depending on the brand," states the food bank.

"In 2023, over 22,000 baby hampers were distributed to families through our emergency hamper program."