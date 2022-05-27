Coyote attack on dog and owner prompts partial closure of Fish Creek Provincial Park
Alberta Parks has closed a section of Fish Creek Provincial Park in the city's southeast after aggressive coyotes attacked a dog and its owner.
The closure, which went into effect Thursday, includes the section of the park bordering the community of Parkland to the south and west, east of Midnapore. The off-limit area stretches from the intersection of Parkside Green and Parkside Drive S.E. to Parkvista Crescent S.E.
The extent of the injuries to the dog and owner has not been confirmed.
Officials with Alberta Parks have not said how long the closure is expected to remain in place, what prompted the coyotes' aggression or when the attack occurred.
All dog owners must keep their pets on leash and within two metres from them at all times while visiting the park.
