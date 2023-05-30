Cranston sinkhole repaired, no further issues found

A giant sinkhole that ate away at part of a street in the community of Cranston has been repaired.

The cavernous crater formed in the area of Cranston Boulevard and Cranston Drive S.E. last week.

Ward 12 Coun. Evan Spencer tweeted on Tuesday that the area was again open to traffic.

"Thank you to the teams that worked so quickly on repairs, and thank you to all residents for your patience," he said.

Staff with the city's water services department examined the site to determine why the road collapsed.

Officials concluded the cause was a leak in a water line into a nearby park, which feeds a pond and waterfall.

Spencer says city crews investigated the park and the boulevard and found "no further issues of concern."