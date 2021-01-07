CALGARY -- Innisfail RCMP made an arrest related to a break-and-enter at a business on Wednesday after finding a vehicle in a ditch in rural Red Deer County.

Police were called to a break-in just before 6 a.m. at a business in Innisfail, Alta. — about 120 kilometres north of Calgary. While investigating that, they got a call about a car having crashed into a ditch in Red Deer County about 7:45 a.m.

When police arrived at the crash scene, they found the driver was wanted on outstanding warrants and he was placed under arrest.

Police say drugs and drug trafficking paraphernalia were found during a search of the suspect, and items related to the break-and-enter were found during a search of the vehicle.

The driver was also found to be allegedly impaired by drugs.

Lee Michael Falsetta, 34, of Sylvan Lake, Alta. is charged with a number of offences, including:

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking;

Break-and-enter;

Theft under $5,000;

Impaired operation of a conveyance, and;

Possession of proceeds of crime.

Falsetta was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court on Feb. 2.

Anyone with information about this, or any other criminal activity, is asked to contact the Innisfail RCMP Detachment at 403-227-3341 or local police.