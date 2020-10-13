CALGARY -- Motorists heading south on Deerfoot Trail should expect major delays approaching Stoney Trail S.E. following a multi-vehicle collision Tuesday morning.

Police say a Calgary Transit access bus lost a tire and in an effort to avoid a crash, a tractor trailer swerved and jackknifed. Another vehicle then collided with the trailer.

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Crews are now clearing debris from the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam video is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.