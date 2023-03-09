Credit card debt stacking up for Albertans amid high inflation, increasing interest rates
A new report suggests Canadian credit card debt soared in the last three months of 2022 amid rising interest rates and high inflation, impacting Albertans.
The report from credit-monitoring agency Equifax indicates Canadians' credit card debt has increased by more than 15 per cent from the same period a year earlier, and totalled more than $100 billion for the first time.
Overall consumer debt rose in the fourth quarter of 2022, with total debt at $2.37 trillion, up more than six per cent from the same period in 2021,
The Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy found that Alberta recorded 1,161 consumer proposals for bankruptcy and 209 bankruptcies. That amounts to a 41.37 per cent increase year-over-year.
Calgarian Mary Clark, a veteran with the Canadian Armed Forces with more than a decade of service, says she been at the point of having to choose between paying rent and buying groceries.
"We were living off our credit card, we had to get groceries on the credit card and just recently in last six months I've been able to take care of my $50,000 credit card debt for food," she said.
"This is just for food and for fuel, the necessities. Just before Christmas, I finally got myself a winter coat and thank god for the foodbank."
Clark says better legislation is needed specifically for rent increases as she can’t afford a sudden $400 per month increase to support herself and her husband.
"We are a free country, a beautiful country, so please make it liveable for us, especially for those seniors who have spent their tax dollars here, they fought here and they contribute to the economy here."
It’s not just the aging population experiencing struggles.
University of Calgary students are also having a hard time applying for credit.
"It’s hard to find a credit card that will accept you," student Olivia Fulton said.
"It’s really difficult as a student, because I don’t have that kind of time to work, so I don’t have as much of an income currently and they’ll just decline you."
Rebecca Oakes, vice-president of advanced analytics at Equifax Canada, says that those who are able to get a line of credit are noticing their expenses increase.
"Compared to pre-pandemic numbers, the average spend on credit cards is about $400 higher than it was, and that’s continued into the fourth quarter of last year," she said.
"I think right now, because inflation is high, interest rates are now high, we've seen that immediate effect on those consumers who are a little bit more on the edge, mostly younger and low income.
"I think these challenges are going to continue as we move through 2023, as interest rates are expected to stay where they are."
Oakes adds that debt will impact a wider volume of consumers who have their mortgages up for renewal, and this could lead to missed payments and lower credit scores.
The agency says that the average mortgage holder is paying $170 more monthly than they were before the pandemic, and expects this figure to rise further as more mortgages come up for renewal.
Equifax also pointed to Canada’s increase in population growth and the immigration of refugees increasing the need for credit cards and adding to unprecedented debt levels.
Even as credit card payments slowed down, credit card usage remained high, with an increase of more than 300,000 consumers using their card and carrying a balance on it.
The fact that payments are coming down while balances rise is "an early warning sign," said Oakes.
Consumer proposals, meanwhile, were up 26.4 per cent from the previous year, though they were still below pre-pandemic levels -- with the exception of seniors.
Other debt products with variable rates, like home equity lines of credit, saw minimum monthly payments rise 24 per cent compared with pre-pandemic levels.
'GET THE RIGHT ADVICE'
Laurie Campbell is a the director of client financial wellness at Bromwich+Smith, a team of licensed insolvency trustees and debt relief specialists
She says the number one thing consumers can do to prevent themselves from going in to debt is to plan ahead, live within their means, and be aware of the ongoing financial challenges that lie ahead.
"Number one is to sit down with your family, look at your whole financial situation, make sure you're all on the same tight page as far as budgeting, managing your money and try and get rid of debt," said Campbell.
"Number two, is get rid of high interest debt, we're talking about credit card debt they're sitting anywhere between 19 to 29.9% interest, it's crazy, and it's very hard to get out of large debt once you're in it because the interest eats up so much of the money that you're putting towards that debt."
Campbell also suggested working with a licensed insolvency trustee.
"Get the right advice, don’t go to some fly by night agency that says they’re going to improve your credit rating, because they can’t," she said.
"Make sure you are not paying anyone any money to not get the right advice."
With files from The Canadian Press
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Watch the exchange | Conservative MP called out for 'shameful' comment to Joly during foreign interference hearing
Liberal and NDP MPs are calling out Conservative MP Michael Cooper over what they described as a 'shameful' and 'completely unacceptable' comment he made to Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly during a hearing on foreign interference.
BREAKING | Details of U.S. President Joe Biden's official visit to Canada announced
U.S. President Joe Biden will be making an official visit to Canada between March 23 and 24 to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and his trip to the nation's capital will include an address to Parliament.
Loblaw president defends price of chicken; images shared are of 'specialty product'
Loblaw chairman and president Galen Weston defended the price of chicken breast at the company's stores in response to online images showing packages of a premium brand selling for upward of $27 per kilogram.
Former Liberal MP Marc Garneau calls Anglophone minority rights in Quebec 'a hill to die on'
Former Liberal cabinet minister Marc Garneau, who announced his resignation as a member of Parliament this week, says he views Anglophone minority rights in Quebec as 'a hill to die on.'
Nausea, vomiting, reduced appetite: Canadians' experiences taking Ozempic to lose weight
A medication created to treat people with diabetes is being put to an off-label use: weight loss. CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their experiences using Ozempic, and here's what they said.
Family of Manitoba woman who died after aborted medical flight sues province
The family of a woman who died during the COVID-19 pandemic is suing the Manitoba government and health agencies, alleging that cuts to health care and improper medical decisions contributed to the death of Krystal Mousseau.
N.S. woman wins Maritimes' biggest lotto prize on ticket gifted by grandson
The long-anticipated winner of the Maritimes’ largest lottery prize has officially been announced.
At least 6 dead after shooting in Hamburg: German media
At least six people are dead and several more injured after a shooting in the northern German city of Hamburg, Focus Online media reported on Thursday, citing the fire service.
What happens next after the Bank of Canada held interest rates?
The Bank of Canada announced Wednesday it would hold its key overnight rate at 4.5 per cent after eight consecutive interest rate increases – and experts said the pause could last throughout 2023 as the bank watches the economy responds to its policy moves so far.
Edmonton
-
Second child rescued from sexual abuse in Edmonton area in one of 'worst' cases ALERT has seen
A second young child has been rescued from alleged sexual abuse by a parent in the Edmonton area, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) team says.
-
Man shot by police at Edmonton funicular had pellet gun, is still in hospital: ASIRT
A man who was shot by Edmonton Police Service tactical officers was still receiving hospital treatment Thursday, a week after the incident at the city's downtown funicular
-
17 housing projects across Alberta receive funding from government
The first round of funding in a government program to increase affordable housing units has been distributed to 17 projects across Alberta.
Vancouver
-
'We're not ready to sign anything': Bus drivers walk off job in Fraser Valley amidst contract negotiations
More than 200 transit workers in Abbotsford, Chilliwack and the surrounding area walked off the job Thursday, marking the start of a three-day strike action against their employer.
-
Man in hospital with serious injuries after stabbing on Downtown Eastside: police
A stabbing on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Wednesday night left one man with serious injuries, according to authorities.
-
Suspect in random bear spray attack in New Westminster at large: police
The suspect in an early morning bear spray attack in New Westminster Monday is at large, and police believe the public can help find him.
Atlantic
-
Tim Hortons' Roll Up To Win contest's 'technical error' leaves some Maritime customers feeling duped
Three Maritimers have been left with a bad taste in their mouths after Tim Hortons' Roll up To Win contest told them they won $10,000, when in fact, they had not.
-
N.S. woman wins Maritimes' biggest lotto prize on ticket gifted by grandson
The long-anticipated winner of the Maritimes’ largest lottery prize has officially been announced.
-
'People are scared': N.S. medical clinic sits empty for two years
For two years the medical clinic in Clark’s Harbour, N.S., has been sitting empty.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties arrest 'prolific fraudster' after thefts in View Royal, B.C.
Mounties on Vancouver Island have arrested a 44-year-old man for fraud and theft after a search of a residence in Esquimalt turned up stolen identification.
-
'Choosing between homelessness and abuse': B.C. housing crisis trapping women in abusive homes
A Vancouver Island woman says she can’t escape an abusive home because there’s nowhere else to go amid B.C.'s tight housing market.
-
RCMP watchdog investigates how B.C. police unit handles anti-logging and pipeline protests
The RCMP watchdog has launched a systemic investigation of the British Columbia unit that polices anti-logging and pipeline protests, just as a proposed class-action lawsuit is filed in court over the actions of those officers.
Toronto
-
7th high school in GTA receives anonymous online threat
As Peel police continue to investigate the source of online threats made to several high schools in the region last week, another school in Mississauga has received a similar threatening message.
-
Woman charged for allegedly impersonating a nurse in Ontario long-term care homes
Police have charged an Oshawa woman who allegedly impersonated a nurse, working for at least four retirement homes and long-term care homes throughout the GTA.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to ban TikTok from government devices
The Ontario government is starting the process of scrubbing the social media app TikTok from all Ontario government-issued devices.
Montreal
-
RCMP investigating two alleged 'Chinese police stations' in Montreal area
Two Montreal-area organizations are being investigated as 'alleged Chinese police stations,' the RCMP confirmed Thursday morning. According to human rights group Safeguard Defenders, so-called Chinese police stations are used to monitor and threaten Chinese citizens living abroad, sometimes forcing them to return to China for persecution.
-
Need to renew your RAMQ card? Skip going to the SAAQ
If you're trying to renew your health insurance (RAMQ) card, you don't need to go to a Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) office, for the time being.
-
Tim Hortons customers subject to 'technical error' incorrectly saying they'd won $10K
Tim Hortons says some customers were incorrectly told they won $10,000 as part of the coffee chain's popular Roll Up To Win contest due to a technical error.
Ottawa
-
Conservation authority warns of spring flooding risk along Rideau River watershed
A local conservation authority is warning of the potential of flooding along waterways in the Rideau Valley watershed this spring due to the heavy snowfall this winter.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to ban TikTok from government devices
The Ontario government is starting the process of scrubbing the social media app TikTok from all Ontario government-issued devices.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Details of U.S. President Joe Biden's official visit to Canada announced
U.S. President Joe Biden will be making an official visit to Canada between March 23 and 24 to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and his trip to the nation's capital will include an address to Parliament.
Kitchener
-
Teen remains in hospital after being hit by LRT in Kitchener
A 16-year-old remains in hospital after being hit an LRT vehicle Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened on Charles Street, in front of Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute around 2:30 p.m., right after the school would have been letting out for the day.
-
Student stabbed at Flesherton, Ont. high school
A student has been stabbed at a Flesherton high school and two other students are in police custody.
-
More snow expected Friday in parts of southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada says a stretch of the province, from Windsor to Hamilton, could get between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow on Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man was drugged, sexually abused, held under water while living in group home, lawsuit alleges
Troubling allegations about the way a disabled man was treated by a Saskatchewan group home are emerging from a lawsuit.
-
Former Sask. independent school student says new rules still allow for unqualified teachers
The Saskatchewan government will assume greater control of registered independent schools in a bid to increase oversight, but a critic of the independent system says the changes don't go nearly far enough.
-
Scammers may try to sell fake Saskatoon KISS tickets, watchdog warns
Saskatchewan’s consumer watchdog is warning KISS fans to make sure they don’t get scammed by fake ticket resellers by purchasing through the venue or Ticketmaster.
Northern Ontario
-
Shooting and serious assault in downtown Sudbury within 12 hours
Sudbury police are investigating two serious incidents, a shooting and assault, that happened on the same block downtown over a 12-hour period.
-
10-year-old delivers powerful trans rights speech in response to alleged change room incident
A 10-year-old Canadian delivered a powerful speech during a discussion on trans rights at Saskatoon City Hall on Wednesday, denouncing calls against allowing trans people to use bathrooms and change rooms of their choice.
-
Loblaw president defends price of chicken; images shared are of 'specialty product'
Loblaw chairman and president Galen Weston defended the price of chicken breast at the company's stores in response to online images showing packages of a premium brand selling for upward of $27 per kilogram.
Winnipeg
-
Family of Manitoba woman who died after aborted medical flight sues province
The family of a woman who died during the COVID-19 pandemic is suing the Manitoba government and health agencies, alleging that cuts to health care and improper medical decisions contributed to the death of Krystal Mousseau.
-
$3.4 million worth of heroin and opium seized in Winnipeg; drugs woven in rugs
Ten people from Winnipeg have been arrested and charged following two drug trafficking investigations that resulted in $3.4 million worth of heroin and opium seized, some of which was hidden in rugs.
-
13-year-old suspect arrested for bear spray attacks: Police
A teenager wanted in connection to a series of bear spray attacks last month has turned himself into police.
Regina
-
Weather advisories upgraded to snowfall, blizzard warnings across southern Sask.
Snowfall and blizzard warnings have now been issued for parts of southern Saskatchewan, upgraded from special weather statements issued early in the day Thursday, according to Environment Canada.
-
Incident that led to suspension of Moose Jaw Warriors players was not criminal, police say
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) says it believes the incident that led to the suspension of four Moose Jaw Warriors players in February was not criminal.
-
Former Sask. independent school student says new rules still allow for unqualified teachers
The Saskatchewan government will assume greater control of registered independent schools in a bid to increase oversight, but a critic of the independent system says the changes don't go nearly far enough.