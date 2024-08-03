CALGARY
    • Crews battling wildfire in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park

    The Prairie View trail in Kananaskis Country, Alta., is shown in this 2008 file photo. (Lauren Krugel/THE CANADIAN PRESS) The Prairie View trail in Kananaskis Country, Alta., is shown in this 2008 file photo. (Lauren Krugel/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
    A wildfire was burning in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park Saturday, causing the closure of the Burstall Pass Day Use Area and a number of surrounding trails.

    The fire is burning near Burnstall Lake, south of Engadine Lodge.

    The fire started during a lightning storm Friday evening, according to Calgary Forest Area wildfire information officer Anastasia Drummond, who added that 20 wildland firefighters are on site along with a helicopter to provide bucketing operations.

    Airtankers may be used as well.

    Saturday morning, the fire was estimated at 1.2 hectares, with no immediate threat to any infrastructure or communities, Drummond added.

    While a number of nearby trails have been closed as proactive measures, Smith Dorian Trail off Highway 742 remains open.

    This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.


     

