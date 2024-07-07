Crowds pack Calgary Stampede for family day festivities despite heat
Families flocked to the Calgary Stampede on Sunday experiencing hot temperatures on the midway.
Stampede Park was packed as visitors dealt with temperatures nearing 30 C. Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a heat warning for a large chunk of Alberta, including the city of Calgary.
But the heat didn’t deter visitors from taking advantage of family day festivities.
Admission was free until 11 a.m., and once inside the park, families could indulge in a free pancake breakfast and variety show.
“We’re trying to serve 20,000 people which equates to about 40,000 pancakes,” said Mark Erion, the chair of the Stampeded Breakfast and Events Committee.
About 300 volunteers helped pull off the breakfast.
“We think that family is important and we celebrate it,” said Elizabeth Burke-Gaffney, who is on the Calgary Stampede Board of Directors.
Abbie Burke travelled from England with her two children and her husband while her mother and father-in-law came up from Texas for the Stampede.
“I think because we haven’t had to buy admission, we have allowed the children to do more rides and we have been down the midway. My son has been trying to win a Pokémon, so it has been fantastic,” Burke said.
Admission is free again for everyone from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, while seniors (65+) and military veterans get free admission all day and are invited to enjoy free coffee and donuts in the BMO Plaza until 11 a.m.
