CTV Calgary's top five stories for January 2024
At CTV Calgary, we strive to bring attention to the stories that matter to the community and resonate with our audience.
Here are the top stories from the month of January.
5. Woman killed in front of Calgary elementary school, police say
At 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 16, police were called to John Costello Catholic School in the northwest community of Strathcona Park for reports of a stabbing.
When they arrived, they found a woman had been stabbed in what they was a domestic assault.
The suspect, identified as the woman's partner, was found dead of self-inflicted wounds a short distance away.
Calgary police are seen outside John Costello School in Strathcona Park on Jan. 16, 2024.
A CTV News investigation in the days after the incident discovered the couple was involved in a court battle and the man was wanted on warrants for sexual assault.
4. Calgary police investigate assault at Sikh temple
A protest involving members of Calgary's Sikh community outside a northeast temple turned violent on Jan. 8.
Officials said between 50 to 100 people were involved in the fight at the Dashmesh Culture Centre, but only two people suffered minor injuries.
Protest leaders later spoke to CTV News and said the demonstration was the results of a disagreement between members of the congregation and its leaders.
The protesters accused the leadership of a lack of communication, an unwillingness to settle conflicts and general negligence.
3. $70M Lotto Max ticket sold in Alberta
A record jackpot was won in Alberta on Jan. 16, and details of the winning were released the following day.
The $70 million prize was won somewhere in the province, outside Calgary and Edmonton, while another big prize in the draw – a ticket that matched six of seven numbers and the bonus number – was won in Calgary.
As of Feb. 2, the Western Canada Lottery Corporation has not released any details about either winner.
2. Calgary corruption: 911 calltaker charged for sharing personal data
Questions of privacy swirled after Calgary police released details about a woman, employed as a 911 calltaker, charged with breach of trust, fraud and mischief on Jan. 25.
Mariana Buonincontri, 58, is alleged to have shared personal information of individuals connected to organized crime with other individuals, also believed to be connected with organized crime.
Mariana Buonincontri, 58, is shown in undated Facebook photos. (Obtained)
Investigators reassured members of the public that their personal data was safe and they took the allegations very seriously.
"This level of breach of trust impacts all of us in public service, our officers, the public and the people we engage with every day whose private information is closely guarded," said Insp. Shawn Wallace with the CPS professional standards section.
Buonincontri is expected in court on March 7
1. Payouts coming for hundreds of Alberta health workers impacted by COVID-19 vaccine rules
CTV Calgary's top story of January was the revelation that Alberta Health Services employees, who were unvaccinated against COVID-19, were being paid after filing grievances with their union.
At the time of publication, our reporter learned that 95 out of 260 workers who filed grievances were eligible to receive payments.
Further investigation determined that more payouts were likely to occur, given that approximately 1,650 full and part-time staff were put on unpaid leave for being unvaccinated.
BREAKING NHL commissioner responds to world juniors assault investigation
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman addressed the ongoing police investigation against five former world junior hockey players expected to face charges of sexual assault next week. The league carried out its own investigation into the allegations, but has yet to release its findings.
Politics trumped legal advice in decision not to revoke citizenship of Nazi in 1960s
A report on Canada's handling of Nazi war criminals suggests politics played a key role in the 1967 decision to preserve the citizenship of a man convicted of war crimes in the Soviet Union.
Carl Weathers, who starred in 'Rocky' movies and 'The Mandalorian,' dies at age 76
Carl Weathers, a former NFL linebacker who became a Hollywood action movie and comedy star, playing nemesis-turned-ally Apollo Creed in the 'Rocky' movies, facing-off against Arnold Schwarzenegger in 'Predator' and teaching golf in 'Happy Gilmore,' has died.
BREAKING Ontario 'crypto king' associate sentenced to 5 months in jail
An associate of Ontario’s so-called 'crypto king' has been sentenced to five months in jail after refusing to surrender an iPhone to investigators and destroying data, a judge said.
Many immigrants leaving Canada within years of arriving: StatCan
More than 15 per cent of immigrants decide to leave Canada either to return to their homeland or immigrate to another country within 20 years of their arrival, according to a new study.
NHL to allow players to compete at Winter Olympics in 2026 and 2030
Commissioner Gary Bettman announced today during the league's all-star festivities that its players will be allowed to compete at the 2026 Winter Games in Milan and Cortina, Italy, and at the 2030 Games, which is currently without a host city.
Italian mafia boss who escaped prison by tying bed sheets together arrested during romantic dinner in France
Marco Raduano, the 40-year-old boss of the Gargano Mafia in the southern Italian region of Puglia, was caught Thursday outside a luxury restaurant in Bastia, Corsica, where he was dining with a female companion.
opinion For Donald Trump, a fall from grace could mean the point of no return, analyst says
Donald Trump is well-versed at crashing and rising from the ashes; he has done this his entire professional career. Never, though, have the stakes been this high, CTV News political analyst Eric Ham writes in an opinion column.
Letting children play rugby amounts to child abuse, study says
Allowing children to play impact sports, such as rugby or boxing, amounts to a form of child abuse, researchers from three British universities said in a new study.
