Woman killed in front of Calgary elementary school, police say

Calgary police are investigating after a woman was killed outside a southwest elementary school on Tuesday.

At 7:30 a.m., police were called to the scene at John Costello Catholic School in Strathcona Park.

There are few details about what happened, but officials said the victim was killed in "a targeted incident."

"One elementary school and one preschool were put into lockdown as a precaution and parents of the students have been notified," police said in a statement.

"It is not believed any staff or students were at risk at any time."

Police say the incident is believed to be domestic in nature and the identities of those involved will not be released.

“This is to protect the privacy of the family and the children involved,” Neilson said.

As such, police also could not comment on the relationship between the victim and the suspect, or the school.

Police say the suspect was found dead nearby and there is no risk to the public.

Speaking Tuesday, Duty Insp. Scott Neilson with the Calgary Police Service said the suspect had been previously charged and released on a no-contact order.

The suspect also had active warrants in the system.

“This very much remains an active investigation with many moving parts,” Neilson said.

Calgary police are also investigating a scene near 69 Street and Straddock Crescent S.W. on Jan. 16, 2024.

Based on the information available, police believe the incident took place in front of the school.

“To have something like this happen in a school, in front of a school, obviously is horrible, so we want to make sure we look after everybody who is even slightly affected by this,” Neilson said.

There is no indication that there were any children who witnessed the incident, but there were some adult witnesses.

The situation has shocked parents whose children attend the school.

"I like to refer to Calgary and the area that we live in as a pretty benign place," said Kristi Yalbri, whose child attends John Costello. "Something like this happening so close to home is a little bothersome."

In a statement to CTV News, the Calgary Catholic School District said it is praying for all those involved in the "critical incident" that occurred prior to the start of classes.

"The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is at the school today, responding to this isolated incident. To support CPS, John Costello Catholic School is closed today, and parents/guardians have been asked to pick up their children.

"All students and staff are safe."

Investigators will remain on scene near the school as they speak with witnesses and gather more information.

"This was a very traumatic event that occurred in a public place. Our victim assistance support team is engaged and is heading to the scene to speak with anyone who may be impacted by this incident."