Curbside municipal voting to be available for Calgarians who refuse to wear a mask
Calgary voters will have to wear masks when marking ballots in a voting booth in both the upcoming federal and civic elections, officials said Tuesday.
But curbside voting will be available for anyone who won’t or can’t wear a mask to vote in the civic election.
Video posted to social media shows a maskless man trying to enter a polling station — which one person can be heard saying is at a school. The final day for advanced voting in the federal election was Monday.
Advance voting for the municipal election has not started yet.
A security guard can be seen standing next to people who appear to be elections workers or volunteers and are talking with the man.
A worker asks the man to leave and threatens to call 911. He responds by saying he was told police had already been called.
He then asked that his voting card be brought outside, which is refused and the video ends. It was unclear whether the man was able to vote.
“The Calgary Police Service continues to work with our federal, provincial and city partners to ensure the safety of all citizens and the enforcement of all public health orders. It is our hope to have Calgarians voluntarily comply with the health orders and our primary functions are to keep the peace and ensure public and officer safety," read a statement from Calgary police.
"Should health orders not be followed, enforcement and ticketing will occur as required."
In a statement, Elections Canada said electors will be required to wear a mask "where they are required by the province, territory or region or by the landlord leasing the space to Elections Canada."
"Electors who cannot wear a mask for medical reasons will not be required to wear one, and they will not be asked for proof of medical exemption, except for polling locations in Alberta schools, where proof of exemption is required by the school boards," it read.
Voters who do not wish to wear a mask to vote can apply to vote by mail at www.elections.ca but the deadline is Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The federal election is set for Sept. 20.
Elections Calgary also issued a statement, saying anyone who cannot or refuses to wear a mask will be offered curbside voting.
Masks or face shields and hand sanitizer will also be offered to all voters.
"Local elections are governed by the Local Authorities Election Act, which is administered by the Ministry of Municipal Affairs. The Ministry of Municipal Affairs Guidance for Elections says that 'organizers cannot deny any person their right to vote based on their refusal to wear a face mask' (page 2)," read a statement.
"As in previous elections, curbside voting (outside the voting station) will be available for voters with a disability, or who are unable to vote within the voting station (for example, unable to wear a mask)."
Officials warned there could be wait times involved with curbside voting. Voters with a disability can also request a special ballot.
Advance voting will also be available ahead of the Oct. 18 civic election.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'He went after my family': Trudeau defends his response to protester
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says a protester who used a sexist term to describe his wife on Monday crossed a line, which compelled him to respond.
Canadian comic Norm Macdonald dies at 61 after a private battle with cancer
Norm Macdonald, the deadpan Quebec comedian who rose from Canadian nightclubs to the heights of 'Saturday Night Live' fame has died at 61 after a private battle with cancer. The revelation came as a shock to many as Macdonald hadn't shared his diagnosis with his fans.
Tributes pour in for 'fearless' Canadian comic Norm Macdonald
Tributes and funny anecdotes have poured in upon news of the death of Canadian comedian Norm Macdonald on Tuesday.
Book: Top U.S. officer feared Trump could order China strike
Fearful of Donald Trump's actions in his final weeks as president, the United States' top military officer twice called his Chinese counterpart to assure him that the two nations would not suddenly go to war, a senior defence official said Tuesday after the conversations were described in excerpts from a forthcoming book.
Ontario releases new details on how people will prove their COVID-19 vaccine status starting Sept. 22
Ontario has released further guidance for businesses one week before COVID-19 vaccines become mandatory to enter some non-essential establishments.
London, Ont. police address allegations of sexual assault at Western University
London, Ont.’s chief of police and the president at Western University are vowing to investigate any and all complaints of sexual violence.
Alberta reports 1,434 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths
Hospitalizations and ICU admissions continued to increase in Alberta on Tuesday as the province reported 1,434 new cases of COVID-19.
Sudbury, Ont., woman charged after incident at Liberal candidate Marc Serre's campaign headquarters
A 56-year-old woman is facing an assault charge following an incident in the morning of Sept. 13 at the campaign office of Liberal candidate Marc Serré, who is running for re-election in Nickel Belt.
Nearly 5.8 million Canadians used advance polling to cast their vote
Nearly 5.8 million people have taken advantage of the advanced polling to cast their vote in this federal election.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 1,434 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths
Hospitalizations and ICU admissions continued to increase in Alberta on Tuesday as the province reported 1,434 new cases of COVID-19.
-
4 Alberta schools under investigation for COVID-19 outbreaks
Just barely into the new school year, some areas in the province with low vaccination rates are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks in schools.
-
Alberta vaccine status card printable as of Thursday, QR code in 'coming weeks'
Albertans will be able to print a card to show their proof of vaccination starting on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
Will B.C.'s vaccine mandate cause hospital staffing shortages? Officials preparing for possibility
There are concerns that B.C.'s vaccination mandate for health-care facilities will prompt some vaccine-hesitant workers to abandon their posts in the midst of the pandemic – and officials are bracing for that possibility.
-
Police to search home of missing Langley, B.C., teacher Naomi Onotera
The home of Langley, B.C., teacher Naomi Onotera, who vanished more than two weeks ago, has been behind police lines for two days.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | B.C.'s latest COVID-19 update includes 677 more cases as health-care system staggers under weight of 4th wave
As B.C.'s health-care system struggles to keep up with the fourth wave of the disease, another 677 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the province.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island adds 86 new COVID-19 cases as active case total continues to rise
The new cases were among 677 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.
-
City of Victoria staff recommend banning off-leash dogs from Gonzales Beach
Dogs may no longer be able to run free at one of Victoria’s most popular beaches, because City of Victoria staff are recommending council approve a change to a bylaw that would remove Gonzales Beach as an off-leash area.
-
Strong winds prompt special weather statement for Greater Victoria
Environment Canada is warning of strong winds in the Greater Victoria and southern Gulf Islands regions Tuesday night.
Atlantic
-
Authorities offer few details regarding deaths of Amherst, N.S. family of six
More memories are being shared about the family of six who lost their lives in what's believed to have been a trailer fire in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County over the weekend, but investigators are saying very little about what happened.
-
'They'll never really be gone as long as we remember them': Friend says of family who died in camper fire
Family and friends are struggling to come to terms with the unimaginable loss felt by everyone in the community after a couple and four children died in a camper fire on Sunday.
-
'A pandemic of the unvaccinated': N.S. reports 66 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, 61 in Northern zone
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 66 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 18 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 173.
Toronto
-
Vote-rich, house-poor: How the federal parties plan to improve GTA housing affordability
As Election Day nears, CTV News Toronto is taking a deeper look into the issues that matter most to local voters. This is what each federal party has put forth to address housing affordability in the GTA.
-
Ontario releases new details on how people will prove their COVID-19 vaccine status starting Sept. 22
Ontario has released further guidance for businesses one week before COVID-19 vaccines become mandatory to enter some non-essential establishments.
-
Minimum wage in Ontario is about to go up and this is what you need to know
If you're making minimum wage in Ontario, your earnings are going to increase come Oct. 1.
Ottawa
-
Ontario releases new details on how people will prove their COVID-19 vaccine status starting Sept. 22
Ontario has released further guidance for businesses one week before COVID-19 vaccines become mandatory to enter some non-essential establishments.
-
Comedian Tom Green shares memories of Norm Macdonald
Comedian Tom Green, himself an Ottawa native, spoke to Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron on Tuesday. Green remembered seeing Macdonald perform on stage when he was just getting started.
-
Parents oppose use of schools as polling stations amid pandemic
As Canadians prepare to head to the polls in less than a week, some parents are expressing concerns that schools will be used as public voting locations.
Montreal
-
Long lineups for COVID-19 tests have Montreal authorities scrambling to increase sites
Quebec’s COVID-19 cases have shot up again recently, right back to the levels they were at last spring—but the availability of tests doesn't seem to have kept pace. Montrealers reported hours-long lineups on Tuesday as they tried to get tested.
-
Officials blamed COVID-19 for Herron deaths, when some were due to hunger, thirst: witness
An auxiliary nurse told a coroner's inquest today that health authorities were too quick to blame COVID-19 for deaths in a Montreal-area long-term care home when some of them were in fact caused by dehydration and malnourishment.
-
Quebec legislature unanimously condemns 'Quebec bashing' at federal leaders' debate
Quebec's legislature has unanimously condemned the "Quebec bashing" that members say took place during last week's English-language federal leaders' debate.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region businesses preparing for vaccine passport rollout
Businesses in Waterloo Region are expressing mixed opinions about the COVID-19 vaccine certificate program, just over one week before it will officially be rolled out across the province.
-
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for parts of Wellington County
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Mount Forest, Arthur and Northern Wellington County.
-
Witness testimony begins at sex assault trial for former Kitchener neurologist
The first of 63 alleged victims testified Tuesday at the trial for a former Kitchener neurologist.
Northern Ontario
-
Photographs of northern Ontario artifacts on display at North Bay Museum
He’s a professor and the founder of the Canadian Ecology Centre, but to many people, Bill Steer is known as an avid adventurer.
-
COVID-19 exposure impacts bus routes in Sudbury
It’s only the second week of school and COVID-19 cases are already popping up within the school district impacting both classrooms and bus routes.
-
Sault Ste. Marie rolls out vaccination policy for city staff
Sault Ste. Marie is moving ahead with its own vaccination program for staff ahead of the province's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Winnipeg
-
Incumbent Manitoba CPC candidate Ted Falk apologizes for vaccine misinformation
Manitoba federal Conservative candidate Ted Falk is apologizing after he was quoted in a local newspaper spreading misinformation about the dangers of COVID-19 vaccines, suggesting they may do more harm than good.
-
Mother felt unsafe after fight with boyfriend accused of killing her 3-year-old son, murder trial hears
The mother of a Winnipeg child who was stabbed to death in his sleep nearly two years ago took the stand at her ex-boyfriend’s trial.
-
Shoal Lake's boil water advisory to be lifted after more than two decades
The boil water advisory that has been in place in the community that supplies Winnipeg's drinking water will be lifted after more than two decades.
Regina
-
Sask. sets another daily COVID-19 record with 506 new cases
Saskatchewan saw another record-setting day for COVID-19 on Tuesday, reporting 506 confirmed cases – 20 per cent of which were children who are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Trudeau knocks Moe over provincial government's handling of COVID-19
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau took swipes at two western premiers over their handling of the delta-fuelled fourth wave of COVID-19 currently swallowing Alberta and Saskatchewan.
-
'This isn’t hypothetical': Sask. teachers' union calls for province-wide masking, mandatory vaccination in schools
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise union representing Saskatchewan's teachers is calling on the Saskatchewan government to reintroduce a province-wide masking requirement and other measures.
Saskatoon
-
'I just want them back': Sask. anglers remember 2 friends who died in car crash hours after successful fishing tournament
Todd Taylor was laying down for a nap after an early morning of hunting when a message popped up on his phone – his cousin, Steve Taylor, and friend, Cody Strass, had died in a car crash.
-
Trudeau knocks Moe over provincial government's handling of COVID-19
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau took swipes at two western premiers over their handling of the delta-fuelled fourth wave of COVID-19 currently swallowing Alberta and Saskatchewan.
-
'This isn’t hypothetical': Sask. teachers' union calls for province-wide masking, mandatory vaccination in schools
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise union representing Saskatchewan's teachers is calling on the Saskatchewan government to reintroduce a province-wide masking requirement and other measures.