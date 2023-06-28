Dairy farmers raising money for Alberta food banks

BARNWELL, Alta. -

Food banks across Alberta have been under increasing stress over the past few years.

Between 2019 and 2022 there was a 73 per cent increase in food bank use across the province.

Now the Alberta’s dairy farmers are stepping up to help out, by launching a fundraising campaign of their own.

“We realize that food security and food insecurity is an issue in Alberta and everywhere right now with inflation and costs going up. So we felt this was a real opportune time to show our support to every Albertan,” said Stuart Boeve, chair of the Alberta milk board.

Alberta Milk’s fund raising campaign will run until August 1, with a goal of raising $100,000 for Food Banks Alberta.

The organization will match donations up to $50,000.

“Some of it is donations, some of it is matching donations with other groups," Boeve said. "We like to work with industry partners or whoever to match donations.”

According to Alberta Milk, dairy products are some of the most request items at food banks.

DONATING DAIRY PRODUCTS

But the campaign isn’t just about money: dairy farmers will also be donating milk and other dairy products to food banks.

“We can look at whatever the need is. We'll work with the food bank organizations across the province, I believe there’s 113, on what they need. Whether it's food, or whether it's money. Either or would be fine with us,” Boeve said.

The support isn’t lost on Food Banks in Alberta, the organization’s fund development manager, Jason Lyver, said. “We are grateful for the partnership that Alberta’s dairy farmers have provided over the years to Food Banks Alberta and our 113 members across the province.”

While it may be lofty, Boeve believes Alberta’s dairy farmers will be able to reach their goal.

“I have full confidence we will get there. Usually when farmers say they're going to do something, they get it done. That's really how we roll.”

This isn't the first time Alberta dairy farmers have raised money for food banks: since 2004 over $220,000 has been raised and more than 60,000 litres of milk donated.