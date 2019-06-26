Named after the long-time Calgary city councillor who represented the area for 30 years, Dale Hodges Park opens to the public Wednesday.

Situated on the 40-acre site of the former Klippert Concrete gravel pit, the area was formerly known as East Bowmont Park and sits west of Market Mall along the Bow River.

First elected as an alderman in 1983, Hodges served on council until retiring ahead of the 2013 civic election and “took an active role in protecting and creating Calgary’s green spaces while in office,” read a release from the city.

Hodges will be at a dedication ceremony planned for 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The land was acquired from Klippert Concrete in 2010 to be turned into parkland and features storm water wetlands, wildlife habitat, walking and cycling trails and lookout points.