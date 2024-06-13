Danielle Smith set to speak on Alberta's economic landscape, strategy

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is set to speak on the province’s economic landscape and strategy, at an event in Calgary on Thursday.

Smith is scheduled for a keynote address and fireside chat hosted by the Calgary Chamber of Commerce, alongside chamber president and CEO Deborah Yedlin.

“The premier will provide the Calgary business community with an overview of the accomplishments thus far and offer insights into the strategic objectives aimed at fostering a robust and thriving economic landscape in Alberta,” the Chamber of Commerce said in a media advisory.

The formal program is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. CTV News Calgary will stream Smith’s remarks live.

All eyes have been on Alberta’s energy sector and natural resources this week, with the news that the province would be shuffling the Canadian Energy Centre – commonly known as the “energy war room” – into the department of Intergovernmental Relations.

Smith also took time at the Global Energy Show in Calgary this week to slam the federal government’s 2035 clean electricity targets.

