Calgary

    • Dawgs look playoff-ready as they dominate Bombers 13-5 in Brooks

    Okotoks defeated Brooks 13-5 in WCBL action (Photo: X@WCBLDawgs) Okotoks defeated Brooks 13-5 in WCBL action (Photo: X@WCBLDawgs)
    The Okotoks Dawgs looked playoff-ready Friday night as they dominated the Bombers 13-5 in a game played in Brooks, Alta.

    The win improved the Dawgs’ record to 39-14, as the WCBL regular season winds to a close this weekend.

    Tucker Zdunich and Connor Crowson both crushed three-run bombs for the Dawgs and that was all they needed to outpace Brooks.

    Brendan Luther also chipped in with three hits that produced two RBI.

    Trent Warstler had a bumpy start but then threw three consecutive scoreless innings. Garrett Maloney and Cam Stephens both tossed scoreless innings and Trey Mackwood tossed a scoreless ninth to close out Brooks.

    The Dawgs and Bombers move over to Seaman Stadium Saturday night on Fan Appreciation Night.

    First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

