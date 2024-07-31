Dawgs topple Bulls 9-7 in opener of season’s final home stand

Jarrett Burney extended his hitting streak to nine games Tuesday, leading the Okotoks Dawgs to a 9-7 victory over Lethbridge Tuesday night at Seaman Stadium.

Burney went three for five on the night, including a double, to kick-start a Dawgs attack that included a homer from Alejandro Cazorla (3-4), two doubles from Logan Grant and two more hits from Connor Crowson.

Blake Crippen laboured through four innings on the mound for the Dawgs, but Gavin Waschke and Zane Morrison both hurled scoreless innings. Morrison struck out the side, before giving way to Ashton Luera, who also struck out the side to get the save for the Dawgs.

The win improved the Dawgs' record to 36-14. They are second in the west division, two back of the Sylvan Lake Gulls.

Lethbridge is third at 33-17.

The WCBL announced a new regular season attendance record earlier this week, passing 307,000 which topped the old record of 305, 425 set last year. The average attendance in the 12-team league is 1,076 fans a night, led by Okotoks, which draws an average of 4,716. Second-best are the expansion Saskatoon Berres, who draw an aveerage of 1,898 a game.

The Dawgs are back in action Wednesday to take on Fort McMurray. Game time at Seaman Stadium is 7:05 p.m.