CALGARY -- Alberta’s top doctor is offering some clarity as many get set for spring break and may be hoping to send their kids to camp.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, says there has been some confusion around day camps, but they still aren’t allowed under the current restrictions.

“I understand the desire for these camps and I know that many people would like to have them happen during spring break, or the Easter long weekend," she said Tuesday.

"But these sorts of activities create risk of mixing groups, and it is extremely difficult to limit the risk of exposure."

Day camps aren’t permitted in Alberta until the fourth and final stage of the province’s relaunch strategy.

Spring break runs in Alberta between March 27 and April 5 but the schedule differs between schools.

The break is staggered across the country and in Ontario the provincial government decided in February to postpone March break until roughly mid-April.

There isn’t any indication that will happen in Alberta but Dr. Hinshaw says the biggest concern with these camps is the spread of the virus.

“I know this may be inconvenient, but we have seen one case lead to many, and we do not want it to happen in these settings," she said.

Some places have already announced the cancellation of in-person camps for the upcoming summer season, including the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology.

In February SAIT said summer camps for children and teens wouldn’t go ahead but the institution is expanding its online programs.

Telus Spark is also planning to host spring break and summer camps online.