

Ina Sidhu





A Calgary man convicted of inappropriately touching an eight-year-old girl under the care of his wife has been sentenced to four months in jail; followed by one year probation.

In January, a judge found Kenneth Jenkinson, 72, guilty of sexual interference.

In November 2015, Jenkinson put his hand down the girl’s shirt, in the private, unlicensed day home operated by his wife.

The girl told her parents what happened and they removed her from the Midnapore day home.

Jenkinson was not the primary caregiver in the home but was known to the children as ‘Papa Ken.”

Court heard on occasion, Jenkinson would watch the kids when his wife drove the others to school.

Jenkinson was charged in June 2016.

Jenkinson had been out on bail. He was taken into custody Monday after he was sentenced.

Justice Michele Hollins said Jenkinson abused his position of trust.

Hollins said Jenkinson has not expressed remorse as he does not agree with the outcome but he has respected the court process.

Once Jenkinson is released, the judge ruled he cannot communicate with a child under the age of 12, without another adult present.

Jenkinson faced similar allegations brought forward by two other children but he was acquitted of those charges.