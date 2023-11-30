December in Calgary will kick off with a cool day but it won't last

December will kick off with a cool day, but then temperatures will climb well above normal.

Friday morning it will feel like -13 with the wind chill. In the afternoon it will feel like -5 at times. Mostly cloudy in the morning, and mostly sunny in the afternoon.

December kicks off with a chill Friday morning.

After Friday we start another warming trend. Expect a high of 2°C for Saturday and Sunday, with mainly sunny skies. By Monday, likely up to 7°C and Tuesday should bring us up to at least 11°C.

By early next week, temperatures could hit the double digits

Special thank you to St. Monica School for having me in their classroom today to talk about weather and forecasting. They did a great job with their own forecasts too!

Students at St. Monica School in Calgary