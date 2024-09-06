Deerfoot Trail crash between motorcycle, SUV leaves 1 injured

A motorcyclist was injured in a two-vehicle collision on Calgary's Deerfoot Trail on Friday afternoon.

Police say the crash, between a motorcycle and an SUV, happened on Deerfoot Trail near Peigan Trail S.E. around 3:30 p.m.

The motorcycle's rider, a man in his 20s, was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

According to police, he is in stable condition.

No injuries were suffered by the driver of the SUV, who was the only occupant of that vehicle.

Speed is a possible factor in the incident, police said Friday evening.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing, and anyone who witnessed it or has relevant dash-cam footage is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Friday evening, Deerfoot Trail remained closed between Peigan Trail and 17 Avenue S.E.