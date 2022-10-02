Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts
Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday.
After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game.
"I let the guys down last week. They had my back though, so I knew I had to put something out there for them," Judge said.
Stampeder running back Ka'Deem Carey scored a three-yard rushing touchdown in the final minute. The CFL's rushing leader compiled 92 yards on 14 carries for 949 yards on the season.
Reggie Begelton and Tommy Stevens also scored touchdowns for the Stampeders, who halted Toronto's run of consecutive wins at four.
Stampeder quarterback Jake Maier completed 17 of 24 passes for 175 yards and one touchdown pass in front of an announced 21,299 at McMahon Stadium. He improved to 4-2 in starts since taking over for Bo Levi Mitchell.
"I thought that was one of the best defensive performances I've ever seen," Maier said. "That's a great quarterback over there and a good receiving corps. They've scored a lot of points against a lot of teams and to hold them to two points is unbelievable."
Argonauts starter Bethel-Thompson was 19 for 38 in passing for 194 yards. Each quarterback was intercepted twice.
Calgary's Malik Henry's 69 receiving yards gave him more than 1,000 this season.
Both football clubs had playoff berths in their respective divisions locked in before Saturday's game, but the outcome was still key to their playoff pictures.
The Argonauts (8-6) remain atop the East Division, but their lead shrunk to two points with the Montreal Alouettes (7-7) beating the Edmonton Elks 25-18 earlier Saturday.
With three games remaining in their regular season, the Stampeders (10-5) are trying to keep pace with the B.C. Lions (10-4) in a race for second place in the West, and the chance to host the division semifinal on Nov. 6.
B.C. took the season series 2-1, however, and would be the higher seed in the event of a tie with Calgary.
The defending Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers (13-2) are poised to take the West and host the division final again.
Toronto is assured of a home playoff game. The Argos want it to be the East final Nov. 13.
The Stampeders improved to 4-3 at home this season and 5-0 against East Division clubs. The Argos dropped to 2-4 against the West.
No scoring in the first or third quarters of the game, Calgary converted Judge and Jameer Thurman interceptions into touchdowns while Toronto didn't generate any points from a pair of Henoc Muamba picks in the game.
"I would like to see a few more offensive plays on our side, but punting was excellent, defence was excellent, special teams and neither team could really get their footing offensively," Stampeder head coach Dave Dickenson said.
Chad Kelly drew in for Bethel-Thompson after Judge's touchdown.
"It's good to get Cam back. He did the time and he did the crime," Dickenson of Judge. "He is a playmaker. When Cam got that pick, that was what to me really kind of changed the game and put it in our favour and I had a feeling we were going to win from there."
Kelly completed one of five passes for seven yards and was picked off on the final play of the game.
Stevens, Calgary's third-string quarterback, finished an eight-play, 70-yard drive with a one-yard plunge converted by Rene Paredes for a 14-2 lead at halftime.
Toronto settled for a single point and trailed by five points when Boris Bede kicked wide right on a 46-yard field-goal attempt midway through the second quarter.
Thurman's interception gave Calgary the ball at Toronto's 23-yard-line early in the quarter. Maier's 16-yard throw to Begelton at the goal line capped a quick, converted scoring drive for a 7-1 lead.
John Haggerty kicked a 71-yard punt single for Toronto in the first minute of the second quarter.
The Argos lost leading tackler Wynton McManis (knee) and defensive lineman Shane Ray (arm) in the first quarter. Stampeder left tackle Joshua Coker, filling in for injured Derek Dennis, was also injured the first half and didn't return to the game.
Stampeder defensive end Shawn Lemon's 90th career sack moved him to 15th all-time in the CFL.
The Argonauts are at home to the Lions on Saturday. The Stampeders head into a bye week followed by a game Oct. 14 against the host Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fort Myers 'oasis' community in tatters after Hurricane Ian as residents rebuild
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, a tight-knit coastal community in Fort Myers is coming to grips with devastation at their doorstep — and is working together to rebuild.
Halifax police deal with rowdy street gathering near Dalhousie University
Police in Halifax say they made an unspecified number of arrests during a massive street party involving thousands of people near Dalhousie University.
King Charles III decides not to attend climate summit
King Charles III has decided not to attend the international climate change summit in Egypt next month, fuelling speculation that the new monarch will have to rein in his environmental activism now that he has ascended the throne.
125 die as tear gas triggers crush at Indonesia soccer match
Police firing tear gas after an Indonesian soccer match in an attempt to stop violence triggered a disastrous crush of fans making a panicked, chaotic run for the exits, leaving at least 125 people dead, most of them trampled upon or suffocated.
How a deadly crush at an Indonesia soccer match unfolded
A soccer match at a stadium in Indonesia has ended in disaster, with at least 125 people killed and more than 320 injured after police sought to quell violence on the pitch, authorities said on Sunday. This is how events unfolded.
The gig is up: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney set to step down from top job
Don't cry for me, Alberta, I was leaving anyway. It's Premier Jason Kenney's swan song message as he prepares to depart the province's top job, forced out by the very United Conservative Party he willed into existence.
Justice O'Bonsawin on the 'evolution' of and challenges facing Canada's top court
Marking one month as a judge on the Supreme Court of Canada, Michelle O'Bonsawin, speaks with Evan Solomon about why she wants people to see her as a judge first and the first Indigenous justice to sit on Canada's highest bench, second.
Before and after photos lay bare Hurricane Ian's devastation in Florida
Aerial shots taken before and after the hurricane struck Florida show its catastrophic impact, with roofs ripped off homes and some buildings destroyed completely.
Category 3 Hurricane Orlene heads for Mexico's Pacific coast
Hurricane Orlene grew to Category 3 strength on Sunday as it headed toward Mexico's northwest Pacific coast between the tourist towns of Mazatlan and San Blas.
Edmonton
-
The gig is up: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney set to step down from top job
Don't cry for me, Alberta, I was leaving anyway. It's Premier Jason Kenney's swan song message as he prepares to depart the province's top job, forced out by the very United Conservative Party he willed into existence.
-
'The lunatics are trying to take over': Quotes from Kenney's time in Alberta politics
Premier Jason Kenney announced in May, following a leadership review, that he would be stepping down. Here are some key quotes from his time in Alberta politics:
-
Kenney on list of past Alberta premiers to resign amid party strife
Here are some past Alberta premiers who resigned amid party strife:
Vancouver
-
Worker put on unpaid leave for refusing to get vaccinated was not fired, B.C. court rules
A B.C. accountant who sued her employer over its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy has had her claim dismissed.
-
Man found stabbed in Abbotsford parking lot Sunday morning, police say
Abbotsford police are investigating after an officer encountered a 41-year-old man suffering from a stab wound in a parking lot in the city Sunday morning.
-
B.C. nurse bilked woman out of $25K after alienating her from family, college alleges
A former nurse accused of alienating a B.C. woman from her friends and family and financially exploiting her to the tune of $25,000 will face a disciplinary hearing, according to the provincial regulator.
Atlantic
-
Over 51,000 customers still waiting for power to be restored in N.S. and P.E.I.
More than 51,000 customers were still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island Sunday around 1 p.m.
-
Halifax police deal with rowdy street gathering near Dalhousie University
Police in Halifax say they made an unspecified number of arrests during a massive street party involving thousands of people near Dalhousie University.
-
Minimum wage increases take effect in N.S., N.B., N.L.
Workers in three out of four Atlantic Canadian provinces earning minimum wage will soon see a rise in their pay cheques.
Vancouver Island
-
Free transit for cyclists in the capital region for Go By Bike Week
Cyclists in Greater Victoria can get free transit from Oct. 3 to Oct. 16 by using bus bike racks or showing their bike helmets when they board.
-
'Every Child Matters' sign on Vancouver Island bridge defaced, repainted
Hateful vandalism of the Historically Orange Bridge over the Somass River in Port Alberni lasted just hours before Tseshaht First Nation members and supporters removed it Saturday morning.
-
Worker put on unpaid leave for refusing to get vaccinated was not fired, B.C. court rules
A B.C. accountant who sued her employer over its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy has had her claim dismissed.
Toronto
-
Residents, businesses want answers, support after Eglinton Crosstown line delayed indefinitely
After more than a decade of dusty, noisy construction, people who live and operate businesses along Toronto’s Eglinton Avenue were looking forward to the new Crosstown light rail transit (LRT) line finally opening this fall.
-
66-year-old man charged after 17-hour standoff at medical building in Mississauga, Ont.
A 66-year-old Calgary man has been charged after barricading himself inside a Mississauga medical building with several firearms for 17 hours on Friday, Peel Regional Police say.
-
Police investigating after gunshots fired overnight in Scarborough
Toronto police are investigating after “evidence of gunfire” was found in Scarborough over night.
Montreal
-
5-alarm fire completely destroys Plateau building under construction
No one was injured in a major fire that ripped through and destroyed a building that was under construction in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough just after midnight on Sunday.
-
Quebec votes: CAQ's Legault holds lead as vote nears despite 'difficult' campaign
Polls show the Coalition Avenir Québec in position to coast to a second majority government Monday, but political observers say there is still plenty to watch for on election night -- in particular the profound political shift reflected in the battle for official Opposition.
-
1 report of child sexual abuse every 2 weeks is reported in Quebec daycares: documents
In Quebec, an average of one report of sexual abuse committed against children is reported every two weeks in daycare, according to documents obtained by The Canadian Press from the Ministry of the Family.
Ottawa
-
Seven people arrested during post-Panda Game celebrations in Ottawa's Sandy Hill neighbourhood
Ottawa police reported an "escalation of illegal activities" in Sandy Hill Saturday night, as thousands of people packed residential streets for post-Panda Game festivities.
-
The seven most expensive homes for sale in Ottawa this fall
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the seven most expensive homes for sale in Ottawa this fall.
-
Russian embassy complaints show tricky business of protecting diplomats
Russia's recent complaints about its Ottawa embassy being blocked by protesters and attacked with a Molotov cocktail shed light on the tricky balance Canada faces in protecting diplomatic missions.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating assault with weapon in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are investigating an assault, that they say involved a weapon, on Friday in Kitchener.
-
19-year-old charged with stunt driving, fleeing from police in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have charged a driver with several offences, including stunt driving, after a traffic stop in Kitchener on Friday.
-
Police investigating collision in Waterloo involving vehicle and pedestrian
A collision involving a pedestrian closed part of a busy intersection in Waterloo late Saturday evening.
Saskatoon
-
'A sea of orange': Saskatoon marks National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with march
Shirley Isbister had trouble believing her eyes Friday as she stood at the bottom of Victoria Park in Saskatoon watching more than 1,000 people dressed in orange shirts pour in from the street above for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
'You feel more connected': Thousands turn out for STC Pow Wow
More than four thousand people attended the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) Pow Wow and Concert at SaskTel Centre on Friday.
-
Man trapped in garbage truck rescued by firefighters
Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) crews were called out around 5:45 a.m. on Friday after a man was trapped in the bin of a garbage truck.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault officer to face charges after cyclist seriously injured last year
Ontario's police watchdog lays charges against a Sault Ste. Marie Police Service officer for an incident which occurred last year.
-
W5 INVESTIGATES
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
Saturday at 7 p.m.: a CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
-
Sudbury mayoral debate; candidates discuss roads, taxes and working together
A mayoral debate was held at the ParkSide Centre on Durham Street in Greater Sudbury Saturday. Eight of the nine candidates participated in the event. This event was hosted by the Canadian Association of Retired Persons (CARP) and Sudbury Arts Council.
Winnipeg
-
Jets honour Hawerchuk's greatness, memory with special statue
Crystal Hawerchuk told a crowd of hundreds of people how much her late husband, Dale, loved the city and the province before the official unveiling of the statue of the greatest Winnipeg Jet of all time just outside of the Canada Life Centre on Saturday afternoon.
-
Suspect attempts to flee during traffic stop, crashes truck: Police
A 23-year-old Winnipeg man faces drug charges after trying to run from police Sunday morning.
-
Manitoba's Iranian community plants trees in memory of Flight PS752
Winnipeg's Iranian community gathered in Fort Garry this weekend to plant trees in honour of the victims of Flight PS752.
Regina
-
'It's almost like putting up a flag': Family business showcasing culture and history through handmade Indigenous products
An Indigenous family is sharing their culture and heritage through their business, as a way to honour their ancestors.
-
Sask. minimum wage hike to $13 goes into effect
Many workers in Saskatchewan are set to benefit from the province's latest minimum wage increase. The minimum pay in the province has risen to $13 an hour, effective Oct.1, 2022.
-
Section of Broad Street to be closed for 'roadway speed testing': Regina police
A multiple block section of Broad Street will be closed to traffic on Sunday for “roadway speed testing” according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).