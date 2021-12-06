Derailment near Ensign, Alta. involves 39 CP Rail cars carrying liquid petroleum

Officials are dealing with a train derailment near a small hamlet southeast of Calgary involving 39 CP Rail cars carrying residual amounts of liquid petroleum.

It happened about 500 metres north of Ensign, Alta. early Monday, according to an update from Alberta Emergency Alert.

No evacuations were needed and roadways were not impacted.

Crews will be flaring the cars through the day and service is expected to resume by 5 p.m.

No other information was available. Ensign is about 107 kilometres southeast of Calgary.