Design of Calgary's new arena expected to be revealed Monday

The public will soon get to see the design of Calgary's new event centre.

A committee meeting is happening Monday morning, and a public announcement to unveil the renderings is expected later that day, according to councillors heading up the city committee.

"The city and its partners are on track to submit the third and final development permit for the building itself, share the design and break ground this summer," reads a statement from Sonya Sharp, the chair of the event centre committee.

Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) -- the ownership group of the Calgary Flames, Wranglers, Hitmen, Roughnecks and Stampeders -- is expected to be part of Monday's unveiling.

Monday will mark a significant milestone in the $1.2 billion project, which includes a community rink and infrastructure improvements in the area.

The city will cover more than 40 per cent of the cost of the project – $537.3 million – and will own the building. CSEC is paying $40 million up front, as well as annual payments that will escalate yearly, starting at $17 million.

The provincial government pledged $330 million to cover the infrastructure costs, half of the community rink and the demolition of the Saddledome.

According to details in the final signed agreements, the project is scheduled to be completed on Aug. 31, 2026, and turned over to CSEC the next day.

That could mean the Flames could open the 2026-27 NHL season at the new arena if all goes according to schedule.