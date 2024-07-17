Design of Calgary's new arena expected to be revealed Monday
The public will soon get to see the design of Calgary's new event centre.
A committee meeting is happening Monday morning, and a public announcement to unveil the renderings is expected later that day, according to councillors heading up the city committee.
"The city and its partners are on track to submit the third and final development permit for the building itself, share the design and break ground this summer," reads a statement from Sonya Sharp, the chair of the event centre committee.
Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) -- the ownership group of the Calgary Flames, Wranglers, Hitmen, Roughnecks and Stampeders -- is expected to be part of Monday's unveiling.
Monday will mark a significant milestone in the $1.2 billion project, which includes a community rink and infrastructure improvements in the area.
The city will cover more than 40 per cent of the cost of the project – $537.3 million – and will own the building. CSEC is paying $40 million up front, as well as annual payments that will escalate yearly, starting at $17 million.
The provincial government pledged $330 million to cover the infrastructure costs, half of the community rink and the demolition of the Saddledome.
According to details in the final signed agreements, the project is scheduled to be completed on Aug. 31, 2026, and turned over to CSEC the next day.
That could mean the Flames could open the 2026-27 NHL season at the new arena if all goes according to schedule.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau cabinet to meet Friday as speculation around a shuffle swirls
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet is expected to meet on Friday, CTV News has learned. The agenda sets aside 30 minutes for ministers to meet virtually Friday morning, to talk about 'appointments.' The meeting comes amid speculation around the prime minister shaking up his inner circle.
Poilievre vows to fire envoy as Canada buys a $9M condo for diplomat in NYC
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is promising to fire Canada’s consul general in New York City if the Tories wins the next federal election.
'I feel like he did not die in vain': Family responds to report on tortured B.C. boy's death
The heartbreak over the death of an Indigenous 11-year-old Fraser Valley boy, tortured and then ultimately killed by his foster parents, was felt by all who knew him.
Rare photos reveal uncontacted tribe in Peruvian Amazon as loggers move in
Rare images of the Mashco Piro, an uncontacted Indigenous tribe in the remote Peruvian Amazon, were published on Tuesday by Survival International,
Here's who will take the podium today at the Republican National Convention
This year's Republican National Convention continued Wednesday with a packed list of speakers including vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, Donald Trump Jr. and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
In ethics hearing about Liberal minister, business exec admits he lied to a reporter
The chief witness in a parliamentary probe said Wednesday that he lied to a reporter when asked about ethics allegations against a federal minister.
'Tragic trend' of fatal crashes prompts plea from B.C. Highway Patrol
Mounties who patrol B.C.'s highways are urging drivers in the province to slow down amid a 'tragic trend' of recent, fatal crashes.
Trump shooter requested Saturday off from work and told colleagues he'd be back at work Sunday, officials say
The shooter who attempted to assassinate former U.S. president Donald Trump on Saturday normally would have been at work that day, but he told his boss he needed that the day off because he had 'something to do,' according to multiple law enforcement officials.
U.S. eases new border rules for dogs from Canada as Liberals try to secure exemption
Health Minister Mark Holland says he's trying to convince U.S. authorities that Canadian dogs should be allowed to cross the border without restrictions.
Edmonton
-
Spruce Grove bank robbed on Wednesday morning, thief still at large
Police are searching for the man who robbed a bank in Spruce Grove on Wednesday morning.
-
Report reveals low-income Albertans falling through cracks of health benefits program
Alberta's ombudsman says in a new report that low-income residents seeking benefits to cover off health-care costs face unfair barriers.
-
How to beat the heat in Edmonton without AC
Things are heating up again in Edmonton with highs above 30 C expected to last until early next week.
Lethbridge
-
Coutts murder-conspiracy trial hears covert late-night shipment was underwear, guitar
Police suspected two COVID-19 protesters at Coutts, Alta., were set to receive a covert, late-night shipment of guns, but a courier told court Wednesday it was socks, underwear and a guitar.
-
Tim Hortons raising funds to send underserved kids to camp for a week
Tim Hortons stores across Canada are raising funds to send kids to camp as part of its annual ‘Camp Day’ campaign.
-
Contest to award ownership of Cardston, Alta., business closes
Those looking to win a small business in a small southern Alberta town will need to wait for a different opportunity after the owners of Cardston's Cobblestone Manor said they did not reach the goal in their contest.
Vancouver
-
2 teens arrested for shooting pellet gun at strangers in Delta, B.C., police say
Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection to a series of random assaults with a pellet gun in Delta, B.C., according to local police.
-
Alberta man who tried to sell kilo of cocaine to officer at B.C. RCMP detachment loses appeal
An Alberta man who tried to sell a brick of cocaine to a police officer in the parking lot of a British Columbia RCMP detachment will serve a 26-month prison term after his appeal of the sentence was rejected by B.C.'s highest court.
-
Vancouver Island
-
-
B.C. pledges support for court challenge over equalization, mulls its own claim
British Columbia is providing "full support" to Newfoundland and Labrador's court challenge over federal equalization payments, while it considers its own claim to ensure fair treatment from Ottawa, Premier David Eby said Wednesday.
-
B.C. artists' eclectic collaborations inspire unexpected love story
Timothy Wilson Hoey never expected to move out to the country, let alone befriend his new next-door neighbour, a goat named Kevin.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon hospitals locked down following bomb threat
Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital (RUH) and Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital (JPCH) are under lockdown following a bomb threat Wednesday morning.
-
Saskatoon group wants city to trim trees to get campers out of their parks
Residents in a Saskatoon neighbourhood are calling on the city to alleviate the issue of encampments in their parks.
-
Saskatchewan limits provincial fire ban to northern forests only
The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) is downgrading a province-wide fire ban it issued last week.
Regina
-
Here are Saskatchewan's contributions to Canada's 2024 Olympic team
A total of 23 people with ties to Saskatchewan will attend the 2024 Summer Olympic Games later this month in Paris, France.
-
'Move stuff forward': Avro Aerospace opens venture studio in Regina
A company with a Regina connection is preparing to launch rockets into space. Avro Aerospace is assembling teams in Saskatchewan and Alberta to work on the project.
-
Yorkton RCMP ask for help finding man who didn't return to correctional centre
Yorkton RCMP are asking for help finding a man who failed to return to a correctional centre in Yorkton on Tuesday.
Toronto
-
'The city is not designed to handle this amount of water': Official says little could have been done to prevent Toronto flooding
Toronto’s city manager says little could be done to prevent the widespread flooding caused by Tuesday’s record-breaking rainfall, adding that the city 'is not designed' to handle these type of storms.
-
Nearly 200 charges laid after largest firearm seizure in Peel police history
Peel Regional Police say that they have seized 71 firearms and arrested 10 people, marking the force’s largest-ever seizure of illegal guns.
-
Drake's Bridle Path mansion floods during record rainfall in Toronto
Drake was one of the many Torontonians whose homes was flooded during a record amount of rainfall in the city Tuesday.
Montreal
-
4 arrested in Montreal and Edmonton after 2 men killed in 2023
A multi-police operation between Quebec and Alberta resulted in four men being arrested on Wednesday for two homicides in June and August 2023.
-
Quebec filmmaker denied replacement hand after airplane propeller accident
The War Amps is speaking out after one of its members who lost most of his hand in an airplane propeller accident was denied coverage by Quebec for a mechanical hand.
-
Montreal network to tackle 'explosion' in infections such as syphilis with new trials
A Monteal-based HIV/AIDS research network is expanding its scope in response to a dramatic rise in rates of sexually transmitted diseases such as syphilis.
Atlantic
-
Tuberculosis case under investigation, N.S. child-care centre notified
Nova Scotia Public Health is investigating a case of tuberculosis at an unnamed facility.
-
N.B. man, 24, dies following collision between dirt bike and side-by-side
A 24-year-old New Brunswick man has died following a collision between a side-by-side and dirt bike near Haut-Rivière-du-Portage, N.B.
-
Police arrest 4 people after early morning Dartmouth shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Dartmouth, N.S., early Wednesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
'These events are unacceptable': Manitoba government investigating apartment mass eviction
The Manitoba government is working to rehome residents who were suddenly evicted from a Winnipeg apartment building, and said charges could be laid against the property owner.
-
'This city has the best fans in the world': $100K raised at Whiteout Parties in the spring
Fans showed up to Whiteout Parties to support the Winnipeg Jets in the playoffs and now community organizations are reaping the benefits.
-
Five vehicles with zebra mussels stopped at Manitoba-Ontario border
Fisheries officers stopped five vehicles carrying zebra mussels at the Manitoba- Ontario border last month.
Ottawa
-
Man, 26, shot dead in Orléans Tuesday night
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old man in Orléans on Tuesday evening.
-
Two people injured in The Glebe following two-car crash
Roads have reopened after a two-vehicle crash in the Glebe Wednesday afternoon that injured two people.
-
'They were barricaded': Defence begins case in trial for Freedom Convoy organizer
The defence for Freedom Convoy organizer Pat King is arguing that protesters were trapped within downtown Ottawa when police moved to end the three-week demonstration in 2022.
Northern Ontario
-
Two charged after victim was threatened with handgun on northern Ont. trail
A verbal dispute escalated on a trail in Cochrane this week, to the point that one person was threatened with a handgun.
-
Sault Ste. Marie murder trial scheduled for January 2026
Dates for a two-month jury trial have been set for a 25-year-old Toronto man accused of murder and attempted murder in a stabbing spree in Sault Ste. Marie last fall.
-
Sudbury driver charged with impaired following Manitoulin crash
A 19-year-old from Sudbury who was already on probation has been charged with impaired driving following a crash on Manitoulin Island on July 13.
Barrie
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for man who frequents Barrie
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man who frequents Barrie.
-
Police release photo of suspect vehicle after shots fired at an East Gwillimbury home
Police are looking for suspects after shots were fired at a home in the Town of East Gwillimbury.
-
Suspect smashes front door, steals cash and alcohol in Barrie restaurant break-in
Police in Barrie are investigating an overnight break-in at a restaurant on Anne Street South.
Kitchener
-
Guelph girl dies after long battle with terminal cancer
A young Guelph girl has died a little more than two years after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.
-
Upgrades underway at Centre In The Square involve new seating
Downtown Kitchener’s Centre In The Square is in the midst of major upgrades, with a plan to install new seats and add an accessible row with a better view.
-
Second body recovered from Grand River, search called off for missing women
The search for two missing women has ended after a second body was found on the banks of the Grand River in Paris, Ont.
London
-
'I saw a lot of police running towards the house,' London Police shoot man after responding to a report of domestic violence.
The province's Special Investigations Unit was called in after London Police officers shot and killed an eighteen year old man late Tuesday evening.
-
Rollover collision in London involved stolen vehicle: police
London police say that four people are in custody, following an east end crash this afternoon involving a stolen car.
-
London man charged with sexual assault, more victims yet to come forward
Police say 51-year-old Hassan Hharfan picked up a woman in the Adelaide and Leathorne area on July 5, and sexually assaulted her in his car.
Windsor
-
Convenience stores gearing up to enter alcohol market
As grocery stores prepare to toast a new selection of alcoholic products this week, convenience stores are also gearing up to enter the alcohol market.
-
$12,000 in copper wiring stolen from wind farm
Chatham-Kent police are looking for suspects after $12,000 in copper wiring was reported stolen from a wind farm.
-
