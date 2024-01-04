Dino forward Colson Gengenbach lighting the lamp like never before
Most of the players in Canada West come from the Western Hockey League. The Dinos have 23 players who skated in the dub.
Dino forward Colson Gengenbach isn’t one of them. He came from the Alberta Junior Hockey League and the third year forward says it was a big adjustment.
“Yah I noticed right away this is a lot faster pace,” he said.
“These guys are a lot bigger than I was and was used to and it took me a long time to get used to the speed of the game.”
COME A LONG WAY
Gengenbach is 5’9 (175 cm) and weighs 165 pounds (75 kgs) but he was bound and determined to make it work at the university level.
He admits it took longer than he thought it would.
“It took me a long time,” said the 23-year-old.
“My first year I didn’t do very well, I had like one point in 14 games and then somehow I started getting used to it and got stronger over the summer.:
HARD WORK PAID OFF
Dinos head coach Mark Howell says he started noticing a difference when he put Gengenbach on a line with a couple of veterans.
“We put him with Riley Stotts and Jake Gricius last year and the one thing Colson can do is skate,” said Howell.
Dinos coach Mark Howell
“He’s a great skater and he’s got a good release. You know he came out of Junior “A” (Drayton Valley) and it took him a little time to kind of catch up to the pace of the game but in his second year, he got going in the second half and then this year he hit the ground running. He stayed here all summer training with our team and our strength coaches and all that helped him for sure.”
LEADING GOAL SCORER
Gengenbach has indeed come a long way with the Dinos. He leads the team in goals with 13 but says it’s not all about him.
"I haven’t scored this many goals in a while but I think I have to give a lot of credit to my line mates Riley Stotts and Jake Gricius," Gengenbach said. "When Stottsy gives you a pass you have half of the net to shoot at so it makes it pretty easy to score goals.”
Gengenbach and the first place Dinos will play a home and home series against MacEwan this weekend. Puck drop on Friday night at the Father David Bauer arena is at 7:00 p.m.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Another 19 documents unsealed in lawsuit involving Jeffrey Epstein
A new batch of unsealed documents pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls was released Thursday, adding several hundred pages to the fountain of information detailing how the financier leveraged connections to the rich, powerful and famous to recruit his victims and cover up his crimes.
The second batch of Jeffrey Epstein court documents have been publicly released. Read them here
The second batch of the long-awaited documents from a lawsuit connected to Jeffrey Epstein were publicly released on Thursday.
'It's hard to explain to him that his mom is already gone': Grieving husband speaks out following wife's tragic death
A grieving Woodstock, Ont., husband is speaking out to thank the public following the tragic death of his wife. Daryl Salise also wants the community to know more about his beloved Ailene.
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
A 17-year-old opened fire at a small-town Iowa high school on the first day of school after the winter break, killing a sixth-grader and wounding five others as students barricaded in offices and fled in panic.
Boreal forests, caribou populations in Quebec and Ontario are degrading due to logging, study shows
A study led by researchers from Canada and Australia shows logging is degrading boreal forests in Quebec and Ontario, threatening local caribou populations.
Lululemon founder Chip Wilson slams company's 'diversity and inclusion thing'
Lululemon Athletica Inc.'s founder has criticized the Vancouver-based apparel company's diversity efforts in a new interview.
Liberals pick candidate for O'Toole byelection who first tried running for Conservatives
A man who initially sought the Conservative nomination for a Greater Toronto Area riding has instead become the Liberal candidate in an upcoming byelection.
'A generous soul': Friends raise funds for Montreal victim's family after fatal hit-and-run
One of the victims killed in a hit-and-run on New Year's Day in Montreal is being remembered as 'a kind man' and 'a generous soul' who was taken far too soon.
Avian flu feared in Canadian polar bears after disease kills bear in Alaska
Scientists fear Canadian polar bears may be threatened by the spread of avian flu after officials confirmed the disease killed a bear in Alaska.
Edmonton
-
Mother, two others charged in Edmonton toddler's overdose death
Edmonton police announced Thursday they've laid charges against three people in connection to the September drug-overdose death of a toddler.
-
Alberta daycare operators considering dumping $10-a-day program, association says
Parents across Alberta could be paying more for daycare as early as next month.
-
'Residents are feeling unsafe': Edmonton politicians respond to news of extortion scheme
Edmonton's mayor has been in contact with businesses impacted by an extortion scheme, a spokesperson for his office confirms.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'Multiple individuals' fired shots at vehicle in Coquitlam: RCMP
There are currently no reported injuries from a “brazen daytime shooting” near Coquitlam Centre on Thursday afternoon, Mounties said.
-
5 things to do in Vancouver on the 1st weekend of the new year
The first weekend of 2024 is approaching. Here are some of the events and activities it brings with it in Vancouver.
-
Third child under 10 dies of complications linked to influenza in B.C.
A third child has died in British Columbia due to complications linked to influenza, cases of which continue to rise in the province.
Atlantic
-
2 N.B. men exonerated in 1983 murder after convictions were overturned
Two New Brunswick men whose 1984 murder convictions were recently overturned by the federal justice minister have been formally declared not guilty.
-
Bitter cold for Friday and the weekend; heavy snow a risk Sunday into Monday in the Maritimes
A real winter-like forecast is expected for the Maritimes over the next few days as frigid conditions into the weekend are followed by a chance at some heavy snow Sunday into Monday.
-
N.S. man dead after two-vehicle crash
A Nova Scotia man is dead after a highway collision in Elmsdale Thursday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Conservation group buys out hunting rights in B.C. rainforest to protect wildlife
A conservation group says its latest purchase of exclusive hunting rights in a British Columbia rainforest is a major step toward protecting the area's wildlife, but hunters say the move is an “abuse” of the licensing system.
-
Vancouver constable charged with assault at police jail
A special municipal constable with the Vancouver Police Department has been charged with assault, the British Columbia Prosecution Service announced Thursday.
-
Lululemon founder Chip Wilson slams company's 'diversity and inclusion thing'
Lululemon Athletica Inc.'s founder has criticized the Vancouver-based apparel company's diversity efforts in a new interview.
Toronto
-
Woman launches petition to limit size of running clubs in Toronto
A woman has launched a petition after she says she was nearly knocked over by groups of runners on Toronto sidewalks twice in the last year.
-
Man allegedly recorded people as young as 14 using the washroom at the University of Toronto
A 28-year-old man has been charged after allegedly recording victims as young as 14 years old inside washrooms at the University of Toronto's St. George campus.
-
A look at the new additions to Ontario's invasive species list
A large rodent from South America that officials say is often mistaken for a beaver along with two types of non-native crayfish are among 10 new invasive animal and plant species now prohibited or restricted in Ontario.
Montreal
-
'A generous soul': Friends raise funds for Montreal victim's family after fatal hit-and-run
One of the victims killed in a hit-and-run on New Year's Day in Montreal is being remembered as 'a kind man' and 'a generous soul' who was taken far too soon.
-
Students, parents waiting for Quebec to outline catch-up plan for return to class after strikes end
Students in elementary and high schools will be back in the classroom next week, but catching up may be a challenge. Plans are being made to catch up for time lost to school strikes, including cancelling vacations or having classes on weekends.
-
Montreal Amber Alert: Father faces abduction charge after one-year-old found safe
Quebec authorities say the father of a one-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert earlier this week was charged today with abduction.
Ottawa
-
Mass resignations at Lanark Animal Welfare Society board of directors
All but one of the members on the board of directors at the Lanark Animal Welfare Society have resigned from the volunteer positions.
-
Here is the winner of the 2023 CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery
The winner of the $3.2 million CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery grand prize has been announced.
-
'Perfect storm' has Perth, Ont. hospital without enough ER beds for patient volumes
A post-holiday surge has the Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital seeing more patients than it has beds for at its two emergency departments.
Kitchener
-
Crossing guard reassigned after handing out candy canes
A school crossing guard in Tavistock, Ont. says she was moved from her usual post after dressing as Mrs. Claus and handing out candy canes ahead of the holidays.
-
$50K reward for tip in Lucas Shortreed case has been claimed
OPP have paid out the $50,000 reward after two people were found guilty of the hit and run collision that killed Lucas Shortreed in 2008.
-
WATCH
WATCH Video shows smash-and-grab at Stratford, Ont. jewelry store
Stratford police have released video of a smash-and-grab robbery at a Stratford, Ont., jewelry store as officers continue to search for the people responsible.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man says SUV warranty woes wrecked his family holidays
A Prince Albert man was shocked after a dealership said a catastrophic breakdown under the hood of his Honda wasn't covered by his warranty.
-
Saskatoon Blades 'all in' this season as trade deadline approaches
The Saskatoon Blades are “all in” this season as the WHL trade deadline approaches.
-
Low real estate inventory means it's a seller's market in Saskatoon: SRA
Housing prices continue to climb in Saskatoon as a combination of strong sales and low inventory helped close out the year with the second highest sales in history.
Northern Ontario
-
Woman dead after Thunder Bay police don't respond to domestic disturbance call: SIU
Ontario's police watchdog says a 21-year-old woman was found dead in a Thunder Bay home after officers did not respond to a 911 domestic disturbance call.
-
Sudbury’s homeless say they have few safe options to warm up
A 70-year-old woman in Greater Sudbury shares her story and struggle with homelessness in cold weather with CTV News.
-
Northern Ont. attacker throws bleach in victim’s eyes
A victim had to be treated in hospital after an unknown assailant threw bleach into their eyes early in the morning Jan. 3 in Hearst, Ont.
Winnipeg
-
'It is dry': Manitoba farmer concerned about lack of moisture in the province and the impact on future crops
New data shows parts of the province continue to struggle with drought conditions. It's been seen as a hit for farmers who have already had a tough year.
-
Man injured during altercation with Winnipeg police, third incident in a week
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was injured during an encounter with the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS), the third such incident reported in a week in the city.
-
Winnipeg ER records busiest day ever over holidays: union
The union representing Manitoba nurses says members were kept busy over the holiday season thanks to the triple whammy of influenza, RSV and COVID-19.
Regina
-
'Not going to give up on this': Growing calls for overnight warming space in Regina
Community advocates are calling for a new warming space to open as soon as possible in Regina.
-
Fog advisory issued for parts of southwestern Sask.
A fog advisory in southwestern Saskatchewan is making for dangerous road conditions on Thursday night.
-
Crime Stoppers program releases results for 2023, 771 anonymous tips received
The Crime Stoppers program has been helping catch criminals in Regina for nearly 40 years. On Thursday morning, results for the past year were released.