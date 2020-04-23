CALGARY -- The U of C Dinos football team realized a dream in November when they beat Montreal 27-13 to capture the Vanier Cup in Quebec City.

The defending champions were supposed to be back on the field at the end of the month for spring camp, but that has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Head Coach Wayne Harris Jr. said camp was an important part of the schedule

“It gives us a chance to bring in and see how are strength and conditioning program went through the winter. It’s also a chance to see our new recruits and get an evaluation on them working out with the team.”

Harris Jr. and the Dinos may not be able to hit the field but he still has a job to do, namely recruiting and signing players.

Harris Jr. admitted it’s not easy but he’s making his way through this.

“Definitely it’s more challenging,” Harris Jr. said.

“We like to do things face to face," he added, "but recruiting is still being done. Mainly through the phone, social media and emails. Those are the only thing we’re allowed by ESports at this time.”

One of the players Harris Jr. signed was 17-year-old Adrian Minakata, a defensive lineman with the St. Francis Browns. Being from Calgary, Minkata said it was a dream come true to sign with the Dinos. He just wishes he could be on the field showing his stuff.

“It’s teasing me a bit. I’m staying at home when I could be out practicing,” Minakata said.

Another thing Minkata missed out on was the actual signing. It’s a big part of the recruitment for the new signees, but with McMahon Stadium closed, he couldn’t go there to do that.

“I can’t really go in there and sign the papers and take the pictures or anything. So right now it’s weird because everyone gets to do that and I don’t,” he said, laughing.

While he feels for the new recruits because the signing ceremony is a big deal, Harris Jr. said no need to worry, because it will happen eventually.

“It’s a fun time. We get together and bring the family in to join the celebration of him joining our program. We like to do that and present them with a hoodie and welcome them to the team,” Harris Jr. told CTV.

“We’ll do it. It’s just a matter of when we’re going to be able to do that.”