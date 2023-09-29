Discovery Ridge temporarily designated as 'wildlife affected' area due to bear activity

Calgary’s Discovery Ridge has been temporarily designated as a “wildlife affected” area due to bear activity.

The designation, implemented by the City of Calgary, limits the hours residential collection carts can be left outside, to reduce the chance of bears, or other wildlife, getting into waste bins.

Residents of the southwest Calgary community are asked to store their green, black and blue bins in a garage, shed or other secure enclosure. This also applies to extra bags of yard waste or tag-a-bag garbage.

The bins can be set out no earlier than 5 a.m. on collection day. Empty carts must be returned to their secure storage location before 7 p.m. on collection day.

“Based on our research of other municipalities, overnight set-out of waste is the most significant attractant of bears and other wildlife,” the city said on its website.

ATTN: Discovery Ridge designated as "wildlife affected" with bear sightings. Wildlife Waste Bylaw now activated. pic.twitter.com/SdzFjdzm6v — Richard Pootmans (@pootmans) September 29, 2023

A black bear and her three cubs were euthanized last year after repeatedly scavenging through carts in the area.

If you encounter a bear, Alberta Fish & Wildlife says not to panic, quickly collect children and pets and go indoors. You can call Fish and Wildlife at 310-0000 or 1-800-642-3800 to report an encounter.