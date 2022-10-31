Four black bears captured in Griffith Woods/Discovery Ridge area euthanized

Alberta Fish and Wildlife has euthanized four black bears that were causing problems in Griffith Woods Park and parts of Discovery Ridge.

An official with Fish and Wildlife confirmed the decision to CTV News Monday afternoon.

Fish and Wildlife had been tracking a sow and three cubs last week, and captured all four by Friday.

On Monday, Fish and Wildlife said daily calls had been coming in about the bears' activity in the area.

"The bears were heavily food-conditioned, and had been spotted getting into garbage for over four weeks," a Fish and Wildlife official said.

"Food-conditioned bears associate people with food, which poses a serious risk to public safety as the association of people with food can lead to people being hurt by hungry bears."

Euthanizing the bears was in accordance with the black bear response guide, Fish and Wildlife said.

"The Government of Alberta does not take this action lightly, but feels it is the best decision, to both prevent future conflict and public safety concerns while encouraging best practices that will allow people and bears to co-exist in the future," the official said.

"Several factors lead to the decision to euthanize a bear rather than taking other options, such as relocating it."

The black bear response guide Fish and Wildlife spoke of is available online for the public to read, here.

The bears’ activity was attributed to the season, as bears try to store up enough fat to make it through the winter. That often results in conflict with humans as they seek out unsecured food sources like garbage and compost bins, bird feeders, pet food and ornamental fruit-bearing trees.

Fish and Wildlife offered the following bear-smart strategies for residents to follow: