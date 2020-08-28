CALGARY -- The Doctor Creek wildfire 25 kilometres southwest of Canal Flats has grown to 4,700 hectares, based on the latest update from the B.C. Wildfire Service.

The fire started Aug. 18 in southeast B.C. and has grown significantly due to high winds, which are expected to continue over the weekend.

Most of the growth has been on the northwest and southeast sides of the fire, which is steep mountainous terrain.

On Aug. 27, a planned ignition operation was conducted to help gain control of the southeast perimeter and prevent the fire from spreading further. Officials said crews are still working to cool the area where the ignition occurred.

No structures are being threatened by flames, however structure protection systems are in use near the fire as a precautionary measure.

A total of 125 firefighters are working on-site, with support from eight helicopters and 13 pieces of heavy equipment.