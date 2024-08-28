Dog attack in Thorncliffe leaves Calgary woman, Chihuahua injured: 'It was horrible'

WARNING: This story contains graphic descriptions and images that may be disturbing to some viewers.

Calgary bylaw officers are investigating a dog attack in the community of Thorncliffe that saw a woman and her Chihuahua injured.

Sharon Beaton, 61, was walking her dog Daisy near her home around 7 p.m. on Aug. 22 when she says two dogs attacked them from behind.

"I was screaming at the top of my lungs," she said. "They had her. Their mouths were just snapping, big teeth, I just remember her face and her screeching."

Beaton struggled with the dogs, which she believes were pit bulls, but said they were relentless.

She says one latched onto her hand and the other clung to Daisy.

"From there on, it was just fighting them off."

Beaton says she stumbled up to a truck, and the man inside got out to help restrain one of the dogs, while another man passing by also stopped to help.

Beaton then ran to a nearby home where an off-duty paramedic let her in and helped bandage her up.

Sharon Beaton was injured in a dog attack in Thorncliffe on Aug. 22, 2024. (supplied) She says she was bitten several times and received six stitches in her hands, while Daisy spent two nights in intensive care at the veterinarian's office, and had to undergo surgery for her injuries.

Daisy’s treatment will cost around $7,000, and Beaton says the financial, physical and emotional strain is taking a toll.

"Unreal. I think of it 24-7. It’s hard to go to sleep. You get the vision of her screeching and looking at you like, ‘Save me, save me.’ It was horrible."

Sharon Beaton's Chihuahua Daisy was badly injured in a dog attack in Thorncliffe on Aug. 22, 2024. (supplied) The City of Calgary is investigating the attack, but does not currently have the dogs in custody and couldn’t confirm any details about the dogs, include their breeds or age.

"The safety and well-being of all animals and individuals involved is our top priority," the city said in a statement.

"Further details will be provided when the investigation is complete. We ask for patience and understanding as we work to ensure a thorough and fair investigation."

Beaton says she hopes the dogs are seized and the owners are held responsible.

She’s expressing gratitude to the strangers who jumped in to help her, and who bandaged her up, believing they very well saved her and her dog's life.