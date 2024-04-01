Dozens displaced after fire significantly damages Deer Run apartment building

Dozens of residents of an apartment building in Deer Run were displaced after a Monday evening fire caused significant damage to the building.

Police said a call came in reporting a fire at Meadowbrook Apartments at 13531 Deer Run Blvd. S.E. around 6 p.m.

The caller reported seeing flames and smoke coming from the third and fourth floors of the buildings, police said.

When fire crews arrived on scene there was a large amount of flames and smoke, which prompted them to call in more firefighters.

The blaze started on the back side of the building and moved onto the roof, according to the Calgary Fire Department (CFD).

In a video submitted from the scene, fire could be seen on the roof of the apartment building with a plume of black smoke rising into the air.

Another video showed flames and smoke coming from the balcony of one of the top-floor units.

Flames are seen consuming the balcony of a top-floor unit in the Meadowbrook Apartments complex. (Courtesy: Justina Leigh)

Fire crews initially attacked the blaze from the outside and then moved inside.

A ladder truck was then used to bring the fire under control.

Fire crews are expected to remain on the scene throughout the night to investigate the cause, continue salvage and overhaul work and make sure there is no further spread of heat or fire.

In a news release, CFD said 36 occupants of the building were evacuated and will be displaced for an undetermined amount of time.

The Calgary Emergency Management Agency and the Red Cross are helping CFD support the evacuated residents.

Mike Carter, a district Chief with CFD, said there was significant damage to the top floor of the building and some of the roof collapsed in, however, no one was injured.

A photo from the scene of a fire at Meadowbrook Apartments shows where part of the roof collapsed. (CTV News)