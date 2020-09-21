CALGARY -- Alberta Health Services confirms two units at a hospital in northwest Calgary have outbreaks of the disease connected to the novel coronavirus.

Officials say, as of Monday afternoon, a total of 14 patients and four staff members of the Foothills Medical Centre have recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The outbreaks have been declared in a cardiac care unit and a general medicine unit. There are currently 57 staff members in isolation.

According to AHS, one patient, age not released, has died in connection with the outbreaks.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, AHS said the Foothills Medical Centre "remains a safe place to visit and receive care" and "there is no increased risk to patients coming to the hospital."

As of Saturday, there was a single outbreak at the hospital and control measures, including the halting of visits to the unit except for end of life situations, had been introduced.