Calgary police increase enforcement in playground zones in the fall to keep students safe as they head back to school and last week officers handed out dozens of tickets and warnings to drivers.

The speed limit in playground zones is 30 km/h and police monitored 46 playground zones last week to ensure drivers were complying.

Officers issued 165 tickets and 100 warnings and say the most common excuse they heard for speeding was, "I didn't see the sign."

The top speed that was recorded was 69 km/h and the driver of that vehicle received a $345 fine.

Playground zones are in effect seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

For more information on playground zones, visit the City of Calgary website.