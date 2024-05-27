CALGARY
Calgary

    • Driver arrested after failing to stop for Calgary police

    Calgary police arrested a driver, who was believed to be impaired, on Sunday evening. Calgary police arrested a driver, who was believed to be impaired, on Sunday evening.
    

    Calgary police say a driver, who was believed to have been impaired, was arrested Sunday evening.

    Officials say around 7:30 p.m., police were attempting to pull over a vehicle, but the driver did not stop.

    Police ended up needing to block the vehicle up against a barrier at 7 Avenue and 5 Street S.W.

    No one was injured and the driver was arrested without incident.

