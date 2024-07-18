CALGARY
Calgary

    • Driver killed, 8 injured in southern Alberta head-on collision with bus

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    RCMP say a one person was killed and eight others were injured when a bus and an SUV collided head-on in southern Alberta on Wednesday.

    Emergency crews were called to Highway 3 near Range Road 25 at around 7:45 p.m. for reports of a crash.

    RCMP say it appears the SUV crossed the center lane.

    The driver of the SUV, a 44-year-old woman from Fernie, B.C., was pronounced dead at the scene.

    There were 27 people on board the bus.

    Six of them were treated at the scene for minor injuries, while two others were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The incident closed Highway 3 for several hours. It reopened at around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News