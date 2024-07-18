Driver killed, 8 injured in southern Alberta head-on collision with bus

RCMP say a one person was killed and eight others were injured when a bus and an SUV collided head-on in southern Alberta on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 3 near Range Road 25 at around 7:45 p.m. for reports of a crash.

RCMP say it appears the SUV crossed the center lane.

The driver of the SUV, a 44-year-old woman from Fernie, B.C., was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were 27 people on board the bus.

Six of them were treated at the scene for minor injuries, while two others were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident closed Highway 3 for several hours. It reopened at around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.