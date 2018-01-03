Police say that a driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Strathmore on Tuesday at an intersection that has a history of fatal crashes.

Strathmore RCMP says they were called to the scene at Highway 840 and Highway 564 at about 6:00 p.m. on January 2.

Officials say a car was westbound on Highway 564 when it reportedly failed to stop and subsequently hit the trailer of the northbound truck.

The male driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the truck was not injured.

A woman, a passenger in the car, was taken to hospital in serious conditions.

The route was closed for about three hours for the police to investigate.

Names of the victims will not be released and the crash is still under investigation.

Last summer, three people died at the same intersection in two separate crashes, prompting calls to make changes to prevent fatalities.