Drivers avoid injury in head-on crash near Cochrane

RCMP say no one was injured when two vehicles collided head-on west of Cochrane early Thursday morning.

At just after 8 a.m., police were called to a crash near Ghost Lake.

An investigation later determined that one of the drivers was impaired by alcohol and crossed the centre line, resulting in the crash.

"Although both vehicles involved sustained significant damage, there were no injuries," police said in a news release.

(Supplied/RCMP)

RCMP is reminding drivers heading into the long weekend about the increased traffic expected on many Alberta highways.

"Please remember to drive to the conditions of the road, plan ahead and never drive under the influence."